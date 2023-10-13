Exclusive: Salman Khan to undergo physical transformation for patriotic next

Earlier this year, Salman Khan sent his fans into a frenzy when he stepped out in a buzz cut, and we have heard that it is just the first step from the transformational journey for his next project, which comes with shades of patriotism. Salman Khan was recently seen sporting a buzz cut

According to a source, Salman is in preparation mode for the film, in which he will be seen playing the role of a paramilitary officer.

“After a long time, Salman Khan has picked a film which is pushing him to transform. He is pepped to try a new look for the film, for which he is undergoing rigorous training in the gym and keeping a strict check on his diet. He will bulk up for the role. The role requires him to be in the best shape possible. The transformation will be similar lines as he did for his film Sultan,” says a source, noting that, “The film is a reflection of how Salman is also willing to try a new zone after looking at the responses of his recent films such as Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”.

The film, according to the source, is based on the Maldives coup attempt in 1988. “During the operation, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by a group of Maldivians led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi to depose the government. Salman will be seen leading the mission in the film,” adds the source.

With the film, he is reuniting with filmmaker Karan Johar 25 years after the hit outing with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film will be helmed by Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan.

The search for the leading lady is on, with Samantha being eyed for the role. “The makers are not looking at Bollywood names for the female lead, but someone from the south. Vishnu Vardhan knows the regional world pretty well, and is really keen on casting Samantha in the film, and Karan also has a bond with her. The discussions are on at the moment with Samantha,” reveals the source.

At the moment, the team is working on the screenplay, and finalising the whole cast for the war drama. They are also doing reece and basic prep work. The film is expected to go on floors in January next year.

Meanwhile, the actor is looking forward to the release of the third instalment of Ek Tha Tiger this year, which will reunite him with actor Katrina Kaif. Actor Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to make an appearance in the film in the role from his fit film, Pathaan.

