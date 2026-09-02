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Exclusive | Sonu Sood on helping Nepal flood victims on ground: ‘All the relief camps are full of heartbroken people’

Actor Sonu Sood speaks about being on ground in Nepal as he tries to help the victims of the recent floods.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026, 13:59:38 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Sonu Sood is walking the talk about being there for those in need. He reached Kathmandu on Tuesday to help the victims of the horrific Nepal floods. Talking to HT City from ground zero, he says, “Yes I am here, at a place called Nuwakot, it’s among the most affected areas. Meeting those families, the survivors was heart-wrenching. We are trying to do a lot of relief work for them- from arranging food supplies, medical help to shelters. We have been to many camps, met families. We have noted down their details too.”

Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood

Sonu took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a carousel of pictures where he is seen meeting the children who have survived the floods. He wrote in the caption, “They lost their homes, their families, their childhood…but together, we will help them find a new beginning. Nepal, you are not alone.”

Sonu Sood meets the people living in the miracle green house which survived the floods.
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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