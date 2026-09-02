Exclusive | Sonu Sood on helping Nepal flood victims on ground: ‘All the relief camps are full of heartbroken people’

Sonu Sood is walking the talk about being there for those in need. He reached Kathmandu on Tuesday to help the victims of the horrific Nepal floods. Talking to HT City from ground zero, he says, “Yes I am here, at a place called Nuwakot, it’s among the most affected areas. Meeting those families, the survivors was heart-wrenching. We are trying to do a lot of relief work for them- from arranging food supplies, medical help to shelters. We have been to many camps, met families. We have noted down their details too.”

Sonu Sood

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Sonu took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a carousel of pictures where he is seen meeting the children who have survived the floods. He wrote in the caption, “They lost their homes, their families, their childhood…but together, we will help them find a new beginning. Nepal, you are not alone.”

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Sonu Sood meets the people living in the miracle green house which survived the floods.

{{^usCountry}} The actor, who had garnered immense goodwill for helping people during the Covid outbreak too few years back, adds as he speaks to us, “The situation on ground is not good. All the relief camps are full of heartbroken people, especially Nuwakot. The debris here are unreal. Whole houses have been buried under the slush. I visited the miracle green house too which has survived, and met the family living in it. A lot of people have lost their livelihoods. It is important for us to come together in this hour of need. If you find any details or connection to some survivor, try to help them. Our charity is doing their bit. You can also get in touch with us, we will do whatever we can.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor, who had garnered immense goodwill for helping people during the Covid outbreak too few years back, adds as he speaks to us, “The situation on ground is not good. All the relief camps are full of heartbroken people, especially Nuwakot. The debris here are unreal. Whole houses have been buried under the slush. I visited the miracle green house too which has survived, and met the family living in it. A lot of people have lost their livelihoods. It is important for us to come together in this hour of need. If you find any details or connection to some survivor, try to help them. Our charity is doing their bit. You can also get in touch with us, we will do whatever we can.” {{/usCountry}}

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