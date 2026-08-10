Exclusive | Upasana Singh calls EGM ‘illegal’ after 11 CINTAA members resign

In a significant development within the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), 11 members of its 21-member Executive Committee have resigned from their respective positions, amid allegations of prolonged tensions over the functioning of the association and calls for fresh elections. They alleged that the functioning of the association had increasingly become concentrated around CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure, along with a section of other Executive Committee members.

CINTAA crisis: Upasana Singh calls EGM ‘illegal’ after 11 EC members resign

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General Secretary Upasana Singh says the differences had been building for over two years, with the committee increasingly divided over how the association should function. “This has been going on for the past two to two-and-a-half years, since we have been here. Since then, we have been going through a lot of trouble. Many people have resigned in between because of the tensions within the committee, and there was a very bad atmosphere,” Upasana tells us.

According to her, one of the key disagreements has been over the manner in which disciplinary action is allegedly being taken against artistes. “By giving show-cause notices to anyone, they have started firing actors, and sometimes they suspend someone,” she says. She believes the association has effectively become divided into two groups. “There are two groups there, some people who want to work for the actors and want their well-being.” She adds, “CINTAA is an association of artists. It is their home. They are not there to fire them, cancel their work or suspend them.”

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{{^usCountry}} Upasana says the differences eventually led to 11 members resigning from the 21-member committee. “We are an association of 21 members. That is why 11 people, after getting very tired, have resigned together.” She maintains that under CINTAA’s constitution, the resignation of at least half the committee leads to its dissolution and fresh elections. “Our constitution says that if more than half of the people resign, or even 50% resign, then our committee breaks down and re-election is announced. This is our constitution.” She says she accepted all 11 resignations in her capacity as General Secretary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upasana says the differences eventually led to 11 members resigning from the 21-member committee. “We are an association of 21 members. That is why 11 people, after getting very tired, have resigned together.” She maintains that under CINTAA’s constitution, the resignation of at least half the committee leads to its dissolution and fresh elections. “Our constitution says that if more than half of the people resign, or even 50% resign, then our committee breaks down and re-election is announced. This is our constitution.” She says she accepted all 11 resignations in her capacity as General Secretary. {{/usCountry}}

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The dissolution has now become central to the dispute over an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). Upasana alleges that a meeting was held despite the committee having already dissolved, following which the EGM was announced. “Despite that, they went to CINTAA and held an illegal meeting. After that, they announced an EGM, which is going to happen today at 5–5:30.” She also claims that the proposed EGM seeks to make extensive changes to CINTAA’s constitution. “They have put up around 90 pages because they want to make changes to the entire constitution.”

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Another point of contention is the inclusion of Padmini Kolhapure’s name as General Secretary. Upasana maintains that she has not resigned and continues to hold the post. “They have written the name of Padmini Kolhapure as the General Secretary. But I have not even resigned. Padmini Kolhapure is not the General Secretary. I am the General Secretary," says Upasna, further questioning the names being proposed for other positions, alleging that people who had lost the previous election or subsequently resigned are being brought back. “Deepak Parashar had resigned as Treasurer, so they wrote Hetal Parmar. But Hetal Parmar has already resigned. In this way, the people who have lost the election are being used and they are saying that they will be the committee members.”

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Upasana also disputes the validity of the EGM, saying, “You cannot hold an EGM. If the committee has been dissolved, you cannot hold an EGM. An EGM is done with the permission of the General Secretary, and I have not yet resigned.” She says the matter has also been taken up with CINTAA’s federation. “We have asked the federation, our mother body, to have a fair election.”

Beyond the committee dispute, Upasana alleges that the ongoing tensions have also created fear among some members over possible disciplinary action. “Some people used to call me and say, ‘Upasana ji, I am also afraid of coming to CINTAA because somewhere our card might be cancelled'," she ends.