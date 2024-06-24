EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Rautela joins Aftab Shivdasani in his upcoming film Kasoor

Actor-producer Aftab Shivdasani, who made his acting debut as a child artist with the 1987-film Mr. India, is well-known for playing diverse roles spanning various genres, including the 2001 thriller-mystery Kasoor. The 45-year-old is set to make a comeback in the Hindi film industry with a romantic, horror-drama bearing the same title - Kasoor. The actor was last seen in the 2019 Hindi film Setter. Urvashi Rautela and Aftab Shivdasani

However, now, we have learnt that joining him on the project will be actor Urvashi Rautela, who has been confirmed as the leading lady. Previously, the 30-year-old has featured in films such as The Legend (2022), Virgin Bhanupriya (2020), Great Grand Masti (2016), and Sanam Re (2016) among others.

“Urvashi has come on board and is excited to be a part of another horror-romantic film [after Hate Story 4]. The story revolves around three characters. The focus will be on the trio, the third cast member will be revealed soon,” a source tells us.

The production for the upcoming horror-drama directed by Glen Barretto and penned by Mudassar Aziz, has already kicked off, with filming underway. “The film went on floors a while ago. The whole star cast travelled a lot recently to capture the vision for the shoot,” says a source close to the development.

Dishing out more details about the first leg of the ongoing schedule, the insider tells us that the actors are currently shooting in the mountains. “It is being shot in the mountains of Dehradun and Rishikesh. They wanted to cover the hills of Uttarakhand for the vibe shots,” the source shares, adding “They are shooting at haunted places and bungalows in the mountains.”

For the unversed, this will be the first time Shivdasani and Rautela will share screen space. The upcoming film is scheduled for release by “late 2024 or early 2025”.