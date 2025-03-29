Fans slam Ananya Panday’s Kesari Chapter 2 casting, ask for Wamiqa Gabbi instead; ‘would have been 1000 times better..’

The much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 dropped a few days ago, and while fans are raving about his performance and the gripping storyline, there’s one casting decision that has the internet up in arms — Ananya Panday. The film dives into the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, one of the most horrifying chapters of India’s pre-independence history. But instead of discussing the historical weight of the film, netizens have a different battle to fight: Why was Ananya Panday, of all actors, cast in this period drama? Ananya Panday and Wamiqa Gabbi

Now, let’s be fair — this is Ananya’s first foray into serious cinema. She’s been thriving in her comfort zone with OTT hits like CTRL (2024) and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), plus her bubbly Netflix series Call Me Bae, where many argue she’s simply playing herself. So, while netizens were initially quite excited to see her stepping into a historical epic, the skepticism was bound to happen, especially after glimpsing her in the teaser. In fact, they’ve already found a better fit: the ever-radiant Wamiqa Gabbi. One Reddit thread sums it up with a simple but effective statement: “Wamiqa Gabbi >> Ananya for Kesari 2.” Cue the floodgates. The internet did what it does best — roast and recast.

One unimpressed user declared, “100 percent agree. Wamiqa would have been 1000 times better for Kesari 2 than that iPhone face Ananya who can’t act and speaks with a SoBo accent.” Ouch. Another netizen made a fair argument, writing, “Hmm actually yes. I mean, she is Punjabi, and I guess Ananya’s character is Punjabi too in the movie, so it could have been better casting.” Some saw this as a missed opportunity: “This would have been a great chance to introduce some good talent from the Punjabi film industry that’s not yet known in BW.” And then, there were the brutally honest takes. One particularly savage comment read, “At this point, any actress with even slightly average acting skills would be better than Ananya. Our standards are literally in the gutter, so obviously, even average seems like gold to us right now.”

Regardless of the debate, excitement for Kesari Chapter 2 remains high. With its powerful storyline and Akshay Kumar leading the charge, many are eager to see how the film brings history to life. The gripping teaser has only added to the anticipation, proving that the concept itself is strong enough to draw audiences in. Catch the movie in theaters on April 18.