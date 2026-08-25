Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, best known for introducing Ajay Devgn to the film industry with Phool Aur Kaante, died in Kokilaben Hospital today in Mumbai. He was 77. Kohli, whose real name was Sandesh Kohli, had been associated with Hindi cinema for several decades.

Kuku Kohli; a still from Phool Aur Kaante.

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His friend, filmmaker-producer Ashoke Pandit confirms the same to HT City, “He had no illness, it was a massive heart attack. He was hale and hearty before that. Kuku was also the General Secretary of IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Director's Association).”

Kuku is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani. He also has two children with his first wife Rita Kohli- Pooja and Karishma.

Also read: When Ajay Devgn revealed why he had to change name ahead of Phool Aur Kaante debut 30 years ago

His first film as a director, Phool Aur Kaante had been a commercial success. It also featured Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep.

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{{^usCountry}} Kohli followed it with Kohraam in the same year and went on to direct Suhaag in 1994, starring Ajay Devgn again, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. The film became a hit marked the first pairing of Devgn and Kumar on screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kohli followed it with Kohraam in the same year and went on to direct Suhaag in 1994, starring Ajay Devgn again, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. The film became a hit marked the first pairing of Devgn and Kumar on screen. {{/usCountry}}

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Other films directed by him included Haqeeqat (1995), Zulmi (1999), Anari No. 1 (1999) and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa (2002).

His final directorial film, Woh Tera Naam Tha, released in 2004. In January 2026, Kohli had spoken publicly about the theatrical re-release of Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, saying he was happy that a new generation would get an opportunity to discover the film in cinemas.