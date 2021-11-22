When Ajay Devgn revealed why he had to change name ahead of Phool Aur Kaante debut 30 years ago

It has been 30 years since Ajay Devgn made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante. The movie made him a star overnight. Even today, fans remember him for his entry scene as he did a split on two bikes.

Over the years, Ajay has not only delivered multiple hits but has also lead two successful franchises – the Golmaal series and Singham. However, did you know that Ajay might have made his acting debut under his real name, Vishal Devgan, had it not been for the competition in the early 90s?

Speaking with Open Magazine in 2009, Ajay said, “Back then, when I was being launched, there were three other Vishals debuting at the same time and I had no choice but to change my name to Ajay so I wasn’t lost in the crowd. My old friends still call me VD (yeah, I know it sounds weird) and I changed the spelling of my surname at the behest of my mother, Veena, who has asked me to do it for many years. It makes her happy.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, on the occasion of completing 30 years in Bollywood, Ajay said, "It was my father’s (Veeru Devgan) dream to launch me as an actor. I was just required to focus on realising his dream. Whether I would be successful or not is a thought I didn’t toy with at that stage. I just did what I was told. No one can enter the movies planning stardom for themselves. You have to work hard and pray your destiny carries you forward. When Phool Aur Kaante became the craze it did, I was catapulted to stardom. Every daredevil youngster in the country wanted to make his way through life doing a split on two motorcycles! I was immature, young, unprepared for stardom. God, my parents’ blessings and the blessings of the industry and fans gave me the adulation a star receives.

Ajay Devgn, on completing 30 years in the industry, has been receiving congratulatory messages from many friends in the industry. From Akshay Kumar to wife Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and Esha Deol, several stars wished him on social media.

Also read: When Tanuja revealed how Kajol told her about being in love with Ajay Devgn: ‘Mom, you should see his eyes’

Ajay has a string of projects in the pipeline. These include MayDay, which he's directing, Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, RRR, Thank God and Maidan. He has also confirmed Golmaal 5 and Singham 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON