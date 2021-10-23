When Tanuja revealed how Kajol told her about being in love with Ajay Devgn: ‘Mom, you should see his eyes’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn surprised their fans by tying the knot at his terrace in February, 1999. Kajol's mother Tanuja had once revealed how the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor had told her about him.

Raveena Tandon used to host a TV show, Issi Ka Naam Zindagi in 2012 and had invited Kajol along with Ajay Devgn, Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji. She had asked Tanuja about how Kajol broke the news of her relationship with Ajay Devgn.

Raveena asked Tanuja if Kajol said, ‘Mom, I want to get married and I am marrying Ajay Devgn.’ Tanuja said, “Well, she did actually say that. She comes to me, she had just started shooting her first film with him, and says ‘Mom, I am in love’. I said, ‘Okay. Alright. Who's it?' She says, ‘huhhhhhhh you should see his eyes mom.’ I said, ‘Who’s it?' She said, ‘Oh his name is Ajay’. I said, ‘Okay, who Ajay?’ She said, ‘Ajay Devgn’. I said, ‘Wow, that’s Veeru ji's son (Veeru Devgn)'."

Tanuja added, "His father was a great (stunt director), he came in when I was working. He was very good looking, very charismatic and there is his son, as good looking or even better looking and as charismatic, if not more."

Tanishaa later revealed that Ajay made all efforts to bond with her and would take her on rides.

Ajay and Kajol met on the sets of 1995 film Hulchul. They were recently seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which turned out to be their biggest blockbuster. The two are parents to 18-year-old daughter Nysa and 11-year-old son Yug. Ajay is like a big brother to Kajol's sister Tanishaa.