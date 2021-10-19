Kajol tells Tanishaa Mukerji to ‘shut up’ as they argue at a puja, mom Tanuja shushes them up. Watch

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji have always showered each other with love. However, like all siblings, they seem to get into arguments as well. This was also seen in a video shot at their recent reunion at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Shared by a user on Reddit, the video features Kajol and Tanishaa along with their mother Tanuja. While it wasn't clear what they were quarrelling about, Kajol and Tanishaa were seen arguing playfully. At one point, Kajol is heard telling Tanishaa, “Just stop, you're not getting any brownie points…”

She was also heard telling Tanishaa to ‘shut up’ and took a few steps away from her before Tanuja intervened and silenced both of them with a loud shush. The banter continued before they decided to give it a rest and pose for the cameras.

Except for Kumkum Khela, Kajol attended all the festivities as part of the traditional Durga Puja. On one of the days, Kajol was even joined by her son Yug. Videos of him standing by Kajol's side were shared by the paparazzi on social media. Kajol's cousin, actor Rani Mukerji was also seen at one of the Durga Puja pandals as well.

Also read: Kajol returns to Durga Puja pandal with Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti is there too. See pics

Kajol will soon appear in The Last Hurrah, directed by actor Revathy. Kajol announced the film on Instagram and wrote, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called The Last Hurrah. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a ‘Yipppeee’ please?” It is said to be a film inspired by a true story that revolves around a mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations with a smile.

There were also rumours that she would be a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s next. However, speaking with Hindustan Times, she said, “They haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now.”