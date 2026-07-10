Former cricketer Salil Ankola shares his journey to mental wellness: I came out of the worst frame of mind

Former Indian cricketer and national selector Salil Ankola is back, having successfully completed treatment for severe depression at a mental health care centre near Pune. Reflecting on the phase, Salil shares, “It helped me a lot. I am much better and at peace. Rehab ka decision zaroori tha mere liye.”

Former cricketer Salil Ankola

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For taking the decision to seek professional help Salil credits his wife (Dr Riya Banerjee Ankola) for facilitating. “People who need help are never open to medical consultation and mere case mein, doctor toh mere ghar mein hain”, (laughs).

Salil explains. “It’s because my wife, I am alive and back; she understood much before I could that something was wrong with me. The symptoms were on a major side and we had to take a call in between IPL this year. My commentary was going on, but she could make out that things were not going well with me. I was sleepless, disconnected and restless. So we sat down and discussed taking the step of getting to a rehab. We cut the problem from the nip of it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the nature of his treatment, Salil highlights the importance of stepping away from the daily grind. “There’s a reason for cutting one off from the outside world. For the first 15 days, I was also not in touch with my family. Complete detox from all worldly clutter,” he says. “Not just that; medication also helps. Earlier they had put me on [it]. In the long run, all combined together—going out in open space, staying up with nature, workouts—all this actually helps. But what helps the most is to accept and be able to talk about it. I have seen people, few even known to me, shying away from it. That eventually leads to other issues.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the nature of his treatment, Salil highlights the importance of stepping away from the daily grind. “There’s a reason for cutting one off from the outside world. For the first 15 days, I was also not in touch with my family. Complete detox from all worldly clutter,” he says. “Not just that; medication also helps. Earlier they had put me on [it]. In the long run, all combined together—going out in open space, staying up with nature, workouts—all this actually helps. But what helps the most is to accept and be able to talk about it. I have seen people, few even known to me, shying away from it. That eventually leads to other issues.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The two months actually made me take care of myself and rejuvenate. I came out of the worst frame of mind and now I am in the best frame of mind. I feel owning depression and seeking counselling is the key,” he notes.

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“There is social stigma attached to it and that needs to be shed. Aapne liye hum nahi sochenge toh kaun sochega, logon ko toh baat banani hain. What I went through in that phase, after losing my parents and also certain other issues, led me to depression—that only my loved ones can understand.”

Now that he has returned, Salil is eager to get back to the field. “Now, I am back, and as all, including the cricket board too, knows, very soon things will be on track,” he says. He has already begun taking steps forward: “Also, as of now, I have taken up Marathi commentary and am hopeful to resume Hindi too. Cricket has never been a job or task for me. I love being on the ground and getting back to cricket. It’s my passion and something I did with all my heart for 18 long years.”

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