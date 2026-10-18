Exclusive| From being a Kanjak to hosting one, Divya Dutta says: It’s role reversal for me

Kanjak Pujan, also known as Kanya Pujan, is observed on Ashtami or Navami during Navratri, when young girls are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga. For actor Divya Dutta, who celebrates the ritual every year, it has taken on a special meaning as she now welcomes her niece and other young girls for the puja.

Divya Dutta with her niece

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“Today, it’s role reversal for me. I celebrate with my niece and other girls, wash their feet and seek blessings. It’s about respecting and loving girls as a roop of Mata Rani,” she says.

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Her connection to the ritual dates back to her childhood in Delhi. “I would get at least 10 invites. One never felt as much in demand. There would be a competition among friends about who got the most invites,” she recalls.

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{{^usCountry}} Her first memory of Kanjak Pujan remains particularly special. “An aunty asked me to show my feet, poured water and cleaned it, after which she took aashirwad. I felt respected and looked up to, I will always hold that memory close to my heart,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her first memory of Kanjak Pujan remains particularly special. “An aunty asked me to show my feet, poured water and cleaned it, after which she took aashirwad. I felt respected and looked up to, I will always hold that memory close to my heart,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Her childhood memories also include the ritual’s traditional treats and token money. “My first token amount was ₹10. I kept it in my gullak and refused to share it with anyone,” she laughs. The traditional poori, halwa and channa, she adds, remain among the fond memories she associates with the festival.