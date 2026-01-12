From Kylie-Timothee to Priyanka-Nick: Celebrity couples who turned the 2026 Golden Globes into date night

If you’re a Hollywood celebrity, date nights look a little different. For these power couples, the 83rd Golden Globes served as the ultimate Sunday night out, proving that even a high-pressure awards ceremony feels like a romantic getaway when you’re walking the red carpet hand-in-hand. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Leighton Meester & Adam Brody The Nobody Wants This costars brought TV crossover dreams to life. Leighton Meester stunned in a strapless blush-pink Miu Miu gown covered in sequins, accented by a bold yellow ruched bust. Her husband, Golden Globe nominee Adam Brody, complemented her look in a black-and-white houndstooth jacket with black trousers and a bow tie.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Amal & George Clooney The epitome of old-school glamour, the Clooneys turned the carpet into a masterclass in sophistication. George stuck to a classic, crisp tuxedo, acting as the perfect foil to Amal’s form-fitting ruched red gown. Supporting husband George, nominated for Best Male Actor (Musical/Comedy) for Jay Kelly, the lawyer paired her look with diamond drop earrings, a matching bracelet, and a red box clutch.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Trading viral candids for high-fashion drama, Kylie and Timothee were the night’s most anticipated arrival. Kylie Jenner wore a custom sequin Ashi Studio gown with a curve-hugging silhouette and a low sweetheart neckline framed by delicate straps. She paired it with a vintage Gucci clutch and Christian Louboutin heels. Timothee Chalamet, the winner of the night, kept things sleek in an all-black ensemble with a vest, blazer, and pants tucked into boots, finished with a silver necklace.

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Emily Blunt and John Krasinski made a stylish entrance at the 2026 Golden Globes. Emily stunned in a white gown with a flowing cape, while John coordinated effortlessly in a turtleneck and bold, thick-framed glasses. Blunt attended the ceremony in honour of The Smashing Machine, Benny Safdie’s biopic on MMA legend Mark Kerr, which earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez Selena Gomez dazzled at the 2026 Golden Globes with Benny Blanco in a custom black velvet Chanel gown featuring a feathered neckline of silk chiffon and organza. The intricate design took 323 hours to craft. Blanco matched in a black tuxedo with a diamond brooch. Selena is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building, which also earned nods for her co-stars and the series itself.

US actress Selena Gomez (L) and US musician Benny Blanco attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Nick Jonas kept it classic in a tuxedo and bow tie, while Priyanka Chopra stunned in a custom midnight-blue Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson. The strapless satin bodice featured a dramatic side bow, flowing into a bubble-hem, double-layered skirt. She completed the look with dazzling Bulgari jewels, including a blue sapphire choker and a matching ring. Later, Priyanka joined BLACKPINK’s Lisa on stage to present the award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama. Their appearance drew loud cheers, marking one of the night’s most talked-about Bollywood-meets-K-pop moments.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. AP/PTI(AP01_12_2026_000089B) (AP)

Noah Wyle & Sara Wells Noah Wyle turned his big win into a romantic milestone, taking home Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Pitt on his wife Sara Wells' birthday. Wyle broke fashion boundaries in a chocolate-brown double-breasted tuxedo paired with a matching shirt, while Sara looked stunning in a navy blue strapless gown. During his speech, Noah melted hearts by shouting out his “beautiful wife” and wishing her a happy birthday from the stage.

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells pose on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (REUTERS)