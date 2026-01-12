From Kylie-Timothee to Priyanka-Nick: Celebrity couples who turned the 2026 Golden Globes into date night
Love and glamour went hand in hand as Hollywood’s favorite couples hit the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. Take a look at some of the best looks
If you’re a Hollywood celebrity, date nights look a little different. For these power couples, the 83rd Golden Globes served as the ultimate Sunday night out, proving that even a high-pressure awards ceremony feels like a romantic getaway when you’re walking the red carpet hand-in-hand.
Leighton Meester & Adam Brody
The Nobody Wants This costars brought TV crossover dreams to life. Leighton Meester stunned in a strapless blush-pink Miu Miu gown covered in sequins, accented by a bold yellow ruched bust. Her husband, Golden Globe nominee Adam Brody, complemented her look in a black-and-white houndstooth jacket with black trousers and a bow tie.
Amal & George Clooney
The epitome of old-school glamour, the Clooneys turned the carpet into a masterclass in sophistication. George stuck to a classic, crisp tuxedo, acting as the perfect foil to Amal’s form-fitting ruched red gown. Supporting husband George, nominated for Best Male Actor (Musical/Comedy) for Jay Kelly, the lawyer paired her look with diamond drop earrings, a matching bracelet, and a red box clutch.
Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet
Trading viral candids for high-fashion drama, Kylie and Timothee were the night’s most anticipated arrival. Kylie Jenner wore a custom sequin Ashi Studio gown with a curve-hugging silhouette and a low sweetheart neckline framed by delicate straps. She paired it with a vintage Gucci clutch and Christian Louboutin heels. Timothee Chalamet, the winner of the night, kept things sleek in an all-black ensemble with a vest, blazer, and pants tucked into boots, finished with a silver necklace.
John Krasinski & Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski made a stylish entrance at the 2026 Golden Globes. Emily stunned in a white gown with a flowing cape, while John coordinated effortlessly in a turtleneck and bold, thick-framed glasses. Blunt attended the ceremony in honour of The Smashing Machine, Benny Safdie’s biopic on MMA legend Mark Kerr, which earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.
Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez dazzled at the 2026 Golden Globes with Benny Blanco in a custom black velvet Chanel gown featuring a feathered neckline of silk chiffon and organza. The intricate design took 323 hours to craft. Blanco matched in a black tuxedo with a diamond brooch. Selena is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building, which also earned nods for her co-stars and the series itself.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas kept it classic in a tuxedo and bow tie, while Priyanka Chopra stunned in a custom midnight-blue Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson. The strapless satin bodice featured a dramatic side bow, flowing into a bubble-hem, double-layered skirt. She completed the look with dazzling Bulgari jewels, including a blue sapphire choker and a matching ring.
Later, Priyanka joined BLACKPINK’s Lisa on stage to present the award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama. Their appearance drew loud cheers, marking one of the night’s most talked-about Bollywood-meets-K-pop moments.
Noah Wyle & Sara Wells
Noah Wyle turned his big win into a romantic milestone, taking home Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Pitt on his wife Sara Wells' birthday. Wyle broke fashion boundaries in a chocolate-brown double-breasted tuxedo paired with a matching shirt, while Sara looked stunning in a navy blue strapless gown. During his speech, Noah melted hearts by shouting out his “beautiful wife” and wishing her a happy birthday from the stage.
As the final envelopes were opened and the after-parties kicked into high gear, one thing was clear: the 83rd Golden Globes belonged to the couples.