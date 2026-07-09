From Moana to Tangled: Watch out for these Hollywood classics which are getting a live action treatment

These beloved animated gems are coming to life with live action makeover:

Moana

Moana and Tangled

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In 2016, Walt Disney Pictures introduced the world to Moana, daughter of a village chief in Polynesia, and shapeshifting demigod Maui, with Moana, the first animated film in the series. In 2024, audiences got a sequel with Moana 2. And now in 2026, Moana is getting a third installment, which serves as the first live-action film in the franchise. Catherine Laga'aia makes her acting debut as Moana with the film, which releases tomorrow on July 10, whereas Dwayne Johnson, who lent his voice in the animated series, reprises his role of Maui

How To Train Your Dragon 2

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{{^usCountry}} After winning hearts with 3 animated films, based on the book series of the same name by author Cressida Cowell, viking Hiccup and his Night Fury dragon Toothless returned to screens with a How To Train Your Dragon live action remake of the first instalment in 2025. Starring Mason Thames as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III and Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson, the film is now set to get a sequel. A live-action remake of the second film of the original animated trilogy, How to Train Your Dragon 2 will release in June 2027 Tangled {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After winning hearts with 3 animated films, based on the book series of the same name by author Cressida Cowell, viking Hiccup and his Night Fury dragon Toothless returned to screens with a How To Train Your Dragon live action remake of the first instalment in 2025. Starring Mason Thames as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III and Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson, the film is now set to get a sequel. A live-action remake of the second film of the original animated trilogy, How to Train Your Dragon 2 will release in June 2027 Tangled {{/usCountry}}

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Rapunzel is one fairytale that most of us have grown up with. In 2010, the audience got a reimagined adaptation with Tangled, where the trapped princess didn’t wait to be rescued and took charge of her destiny. Instead of a Prince Charming, she set out to explore the world with Eugene Fitzherbert, an on-the-run thief better known as Flynn Rider. Fans are now in for a treat as Tangled gets a live action makeover, directed by Michael Gracey. The film, starring actors Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim as Rapunzel and Flynn, is currently being shot in Spain, with actor Kathryn Hahn joining the cast as Mother Gothel

Hercules

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A live adaptation of the 1997 classic animated fantasy film Hercules is currently being developed by Disney. Casting is still in the rumour stage, but reports suggest that the film is being produced by Joe and Anthony Russo. Meanwhile, Guy Ritchie is on board as the director. The project is touted to be an unconventional musical based on demigod Heracles, Roman name Hercules, who is a son of Zeus in Greek mythology

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Lilo & Stitch 2

In 2002, movie lovers first witnessed the heartwarming story of an unlikely friendship between an eccentric young Hawaiian girl named Lilo and Stitch, a genetically engineered extraterrestrial character. After the success, the film expanded into a franchise and also released a live action adaptation in 2025, starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo with Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the live action film’s sequel, titled Lilo & Stitch 2, which is set to arrive in theatres May 2028

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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