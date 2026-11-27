As the year draws to a close, Mumbai and Pune have a packed calendar of live music, concerts, food festivals and cultural events lined up. From the neighbourhood spirit of Bandra’s Olly Fest and the return of international hip-hop festival Rolling Loud India to Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert and Fred again..‘s India debut, there is plenty for audiences to look forward to. Food lovers can also explore culinary experiences, while theatre and pop-culture enthusiasts have festivals of their own to attend. Here’s a guide to what’s happening across the two cities from November-end through the first two weeks of December.

Olly Fest – Second edition (November 27–29)

From Rolling Loud, Diljit Dosanjh to Lil Flea; festivals, concerts and gigs to catch in Mumbai and Pune more less

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The second edition of Olly Fest returns to Bandra with the theme ‘Bandra as We Knew It’, celebrating the neighbourhood’s musical heritage, local stories and community spirit. The three-day festival will feature performances by Trance Effect, Parikrama and The Think Floydian on November 27; The Rudy Wallang Band, Aatma and Shanka Tribe on November 28; and Bad Blood, Sonia Saigal, Gary Lawyer and Funk Cartel on November 29. The festival will also host an After Hours programme at East Indian Hall, Bandra Gymkhana, featuring KAPOW!, Music Unltd. and The Atul Ahuja Band across the three evenings.

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Where: The Bandra Gymkhana and DPRC, Bandra, Mumbai

When: November 27–29, 2026

Timings: November 27, 4 pm onwards to 10.30 pm; November 28 and 29, 10.30 am to 11 pm

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{{^usCountry}} Ticket prices: ₹1,200 onwards for the main festival; After Hours tickets start at ₹1,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ticket prices: ₹1,200 onwards for the main festival; After Hours tickets start at ₹1,000 {{/usCountry}}

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Where to book: BookMyShow and the official Olly Fest website

The Great Indian Feast Trail (November 27–29)

Bringing together food, culture and live entertainment, The Great Indian Feast Trail will take over Jio World Garden in BKC. The festival will feature 13 themed zones, over 100 stalls and more than 400 dishes, offering visitors an opportunity to sample a variety of culinary offerings. Its music lineup includes Khosla Raghu and Ankur Tewari on November 27, W.i.S.H and Kabir Cafe on November 28, and Madhubanti Bagchi on November 29.

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Where: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai

When: November 27–29, 2026

Timings: 11 am onwards

Ticket prices: ₹449 onwards for day passes; ₹1,249 onwards for a three-day pass

Where to book: District and the official Great Indian Feast Trail website

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Diljit Dosanjh – Aura India Tour (November 27)

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh brings his Aura India Tour to Mumbai on November 27. Known for popular tracks such as Lover, Born to Shine and GOAT, the artiste is expected to perform a mix of his Punjabi hits and chart-topping numbers as part of the Mumbai leg of his tour.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

When: November 27, 2026

Timings: 4 pm to 10 pm

Ticket prices: ₹5,499 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow

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Mehfil-e-Kebab (November 26–December 6)

For those looking to explore Awadhi cuisine, Mostly Grills, the rooftop restaurant at The Orchid Hotel, is hosting Mehfil-e-Kebab, a special food festival curated by Chef Shyam. The menu celebrates the royal culinary heritage of Lucknow, featuring preparations such as Mushroom Galouti, Tunde Kebab, Kakori Kebab, Mutton Chapli Kebab, Nalli Nihari, Dum Pukht Lucknowi Murgh Biryani and Lucknowi Mutton Biryani. Traditional desserts such as Sheer Kurma, Kesari Phirni and Lagan Wala Halwa will also be part of the spread. Adding to the experience, guests can enjoy live Sufi performances featuring Qawwalis and Ghazals, along with panoramic runway views from the restaurant’s rooftop cabanas.

Where: Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai

When: November 26–December 6, 2026

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Timings: 7 pm onwards

Price: No separate festival ticket; food is charged as per the menu. Estimated dining cost is around ₹2,500– ₹4,500 for two

Where to book: Reservations and enquiries through The Orchid Hotel’s official website or the restaurant

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The Lil Flea (December 4–6)

The Lil Flea returns to Jio World Garden for three days of shopping, food, music and workshops. The festival will bring together over 400 homegrown brands, more than 60 food and dessert offerings and over 15 live music performances. Among the artistes scheduled to perform are OutStation and Mansa Jimmy. Visitors can also explore workshops, art, games and curated shopping experiences, making it an outing for those looking beyond just live music.

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai

When: December 4–6, 2026

Timings: 3 pm to 11 pm daily

Ticket prices: ₹399 onwards, plus applicable taxes; prices vary by day and pass

Where to book: Official Lil Flea ticketing page and District

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Fred again.. – India Tour (December 8–9)

British electronic music producer and DJ Fred again.. will make his India debut with two performances in Mumbai on December 8 and 9. Known for his electronic music productions and live performances, the two-date outing at Mahalaxmi Racecourse marks his first appearance in the country.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

When: December 8–9, 2026

Timings: 3 pm onwards

Ticket prices: ₹1750 + taxes

Where to book: Check the official event ticketing page

Aarey Music Festival – Second edition (December 11–13)

The second edition of Aarey Music Festival will bring together music, art, workshops and community-led activities at the Aarey Open-Air Amphitheatre. The three-day music programme will feature Adi, Arvy Singh, Mooralala Marwada and Viveick Rajagopalan on December 11; Inoday, Sound Mani and Padma Shri Prahlad Singh Tipaniya on December 12; and Goku, SFC, Jahirnama and Rakhandar on December 13. The festival will also host workshops and art activities, with entry to the music festival free through prior registration.

Where: Aarey Open-Air Amphitheatre, Goregaon East, Mumbai

When: December 11–13, 2026

Timings: 8 am to 9 pm

Ticket prices: Free entry through prior registration

Where to book: Register through the official website: www.seedsofbanyan.com/aarey-music-festival-2026-registration/

Rolling Loud India – Second edition (December 12–13)

International hip-hop festival Rolling Loud returns to India for its second edition at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The two-day festival will feature international artistes including Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, Big Sean, Gunna and ScHoolboy Q, alongside Indian performers such as Karan Aujla, Seedhe Maut, Dhanda Nyoliwala, Wazir Patar, Raja Kumari and Paal Dabba. The lineup brings together global hip-hop names and homegrown artistes, making it one of the major music festivals on the December calendar.

Where: Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

When: December 12–13, 2026

Timings: 3 pm to 10 pm on both days

Ticket prices: ₹3,250 onwards; general admission festival passes start at ₹4,500

Where to book: District

Karan Kanchan – Kitty Party India Tour (November 27)

Music producer and DJ Karan Kanchan brings his Kitty Party India Tour to Pune on November 27. Known for his electronic and hip-hop productions, Kanchan’s performance will feature his signature sound as part of the ongoing India tour. The event is scheduled to continue into the early hours of the following day.

Where: Xclusive Superclub, Pune

When: November 27, 2026

Timings: 8 pm onwards; event expected to continue until approximately 1.30 am on November 28

Ticket prices: ₹499 onwards on District; other listings quote ₹999 onwards

Where to book: District

Global Swasthyam 2026 (December 4–6)

Global Swasthyam will bring together wellness, folk music and live performances over three days at Pandit Farms in Karve Nagar. The festival will open with The Folk Aakhyan, a classical folk-music experience, on December 4, followed by a live performance by singer Raghav Chaitanya on December 5. The final day will feature Sanju Rathod, who will perform popular numbers including Gulabi Sadi. The event’s wider programme also includes wellness-focused activities and sessions, offering visitors a mix of music and mindful experiences.

Where: Pandit Farms, Karve Nagar, Pune

When: December 4–6, 2026

Timings: December 4, 6.30 pm onwards for the evening music programme; timings for December 5 and 6 as per the official festival schedule

Ticket prices: Concert tickets range from ₹300– ₹500 for back and front-row categories; special wellness editions range from ₹1,500– ₹1,950. Chair Yoga sessions have also been offered with free registration

Where to book: TicketKhidakee, District and links shared on the official Global Swasthyam Instagram and Facebook pages

OTHER EVENTS TO LOOK OUT FOR

Shallou – Live in Mumbai (November 26)

Electronic music producer and DJ Shallou is set to perform at antiSOCIAL in Lower Parel on November 26.

Zara Hatke – A Queer Theatre Festival (November 27–29)

Presented by Gaysi Family, Bambai, Zara Hatke is Mumbai’s first queer theatre festival. Curated by Vikram Phukan, the three-day festival will feature eight plays by seven companies and artistes from Mumbai, Pune and Goa. The productions will explore queer stories in Marathi, Hindi, English and Konkani, bringing diverse narratives to the stage.

Where: Third Bell Studios, Versova, Mumbai

When: November 27–29, 2026

Timings: As per individual show schedules

Ticket prices: ₹399 per person for a single show; ₹999 for a Saturday or Sunday day pass; ₹2,099 for a full festival pass

Where to book: FinkUP website

Navi Mumbai Comic Con (November 28–29)

The two-day pop-culture festival returns with a mix of comics, anime, gaming, cosplay, special guests, collectibles and exclusive merchandise. The event is expected to bring together fans and creators for a weekend celebrating popular culture and fandom.

Where: CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai

When: November 28–29, 2026

Timings: 11 am onwards

Ticket prices: ₹699 for a single-day pass; ₹3,499 for a two-day Superfan Pass

Where to book: Comic Con India official website

Yussef Dayes – Live in Mumbai (December 2)

British drummer and composer Yussef Dayes will perform at antiSOCIAL in Lower Parel on December 2. Known for his distinctive blend of jazz, percussion and contemporary sounds, the performance is an opportunity for audiences to catch the artiste live in the city.

Sunidhi Chauhan – Red Bull Symphonic (December 5)

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan will take the stage at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, for a special orchestra-backed performance as part of Red Bull Symphonic. She will be accompanied by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, bringing a symphonic arrangement to her popular repertoire.