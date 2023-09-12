From The Tonight Show to The Kelly Clarkson Show: A closer look at the troubling work culture in Hollywood

In the wake of The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon being accused of creating a toxic work environment, the entertainment industry has been thrust into a spotlight of scrutiny. Allegations of mistreatment and misconduct have plagued numerous celebrities and shows in recent times, shedding light on the darker side of fame and success. We look at the celebrities, production houses and shows that have been accused of having a troubling work culture that not only affected the mental health of employees but also forced them to quit their jobs.

Jimmy Fallon and Kelly Clarkson's show have been accused of having a toxic work environment

Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show

The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon faced a significant amount of controversy when a total of 14 former and 2 current staff members came forward to express that their mental well-being was negatively impacted during their tenure on the late-night show. These individuals alleged that Fallon would exhibit “erratic behavior”, frequently snapping at crew members, expressing irritation over minor issues, and resorting to berating and belittling staff members out of frustration.

“It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is f---ed. People wouldn’t joke around in the office, and they wouldn’t stand around and talk to each other,” a former staff shared. After the situation came to light, Fallon, during a Zoom meeting with his employees, said, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people,” reported Variety. As per Deadline, Jimmy also said, “I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are at the top of the game.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show was embroiled in controversy as former employees came forward with allegations of a toxic work culture. These individuals claimed that they experienced belittlement, excessive demands, and a lack of respect towards staff members. One former employee revealed that they were subjected to being “yelled and cursed at multiple times”, leading to heightened anxiety and physical sickness such as “vomiting”. Another employee took a leave of absence due to mental health concerns arising from the work environment. Another employee alleged that there was a clear divide between the higher-ups and the rest of the staff, with favoritism being shown towards certain individuals. Staffers however clarified that it was not Clarkson who was involved in the toxic workplace behavior, but rather the executive producer of the series, Alex Duda.

Clarkson later addressed these allegations and expressed her disappointment in hearing about such experiences on her show. In a statement, she said, “I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

Lost

Variety featured an excerpt from Maureen Ryan’s latest book titled Burn It Down: Power, Complicity and a Call for Change in Hollywood, which shed light on the grievances expressed by several writers of the popular television series Lost. Ryan claimed that based on numerous interviews, it seems many actors of color and/or female cast and crew members felt that showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse fostered a hostile work environment and exhibited biases that influenced the allocation of significant storylines within the show. Writers who took offence or spoke up were asked to leave.

A writer on the show said that the writing staff was repeatedly told that white characters Locke (Terry O’Quinn), Jack (Matthew Fox), Kate (Evangeline Lilly) and Sawyer (Josh Holloway) were the “hero characters” and that “nobody cares about these other characters. Just give them a few scenes on another beach.” Another writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach described the writers room as “a predatory ecosystem with its own carnivorous megafauna.”

Responding to the many accusations, Lindelof later said, “My level of fundamental inexperience as a manager and a boss, my role as someone who was supposed to model a climate of creative danger and risk-taking but provide safety and comfort inside of the creative process — I failed in that endeavor.”

Marvels

The increasing number of VFX professionals discussing their mistreatment by Marvel has resulted in a growing movement advocating for unionization. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) released a statement revealing that a group of on-set VFX artists employed by Marvel have submitted a petition to the National Labor Relations Board in the United States. Mark Patch, the VFX organizer for IATSE, emphasized the significance of this action, stating, “This is a historic first step for VFX workers coming together with a collective voice demanding respect for the work we do.”

In 2022, reports emerged of widespread discontent among Marvel VFX artists. “Working on #Marvel shows is what pushed me to leave the VFX industry,” tweeted Dhruv Govil, a visual effects artist who contributed to movies including Guardians of the Galaxy. Another shared that “Marvel has probably the worst methodology of production and VFX management out there.The artists working on Marvel shows are definitely not paid equivalent to the amount of work they put in.”

The discussion caught more attention following the sudden departure of Victoria Alonso, head of Marvel’s VFX and post-production, in March. A reporter for Vulture went on X to say that “Victoria Alonso was singularly responsible for Marvel’s toxic work environment.”

The Idol

Crew members and sources close to The Idol’s production spoke to Rolling Stone in a March interview and revealed the toxic work environment, the series’ violent and disturbing nature, and a complete flip on the show’s original vision. The report revealed that the production had veered “wildly, disgustingly off the rails” and the allegations were made following interviews with 13 cast and crew members. One source claimed that The Weeknd, the co-creator, had ordered multiple re-shoots where the original “feminist lens” of the show was abandoned. “It was like The Weeknd wanted one show that was all about him,” the source said.

In a statement to Vanity Fair, HBO however also denied the allegations, saying, “The creators and producers of The Idol have been working hard to create one of HBO’s most exciting and provocative original programs.” The Weeknd also joined the conversation and shared a clip from the series, where his character says, “Rolling Stone? Aren’t they a little…irrelevant? Nobody cares about Rolling Stone,” and then alleges that half of the publication’s six million followers are probably bots. The show was cancelled after the first season.

