From Zeenat Aman to Fardeen Khan: Bollywood actors set to return to the big screen after a long hiatus

The year 2023 witnessed the return of several well-known names in the acting world after a prolonged absence, and it seems that 2024 will continue this trend with more anticipated comebacks. There are talks circulating about the return of certain actors to the screen. As fans eagerly await their favorite stars’ reemergence, the anticipation for these comebacks continues to grow. Fardeen Khan, Zeenat Aman among others are returning to the big screen in 2024.

Imran Khan

Actor Imran Khan’s comeback announcement is the most anticipated one, and the actor has officially confirmed it in a rare instagram post. The actor, who made his debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, wrote on Threads, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I’m working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” His update comes days after he left his comeback decision to the internet. Previously, a fan commented on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post on her new commercial. The person wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega.” Khan responded to the fan comment and surprised everyone. After noticing the fan’s comment, he responded, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I’ll make it happen (shake hands emoji).” The actor went MIA after the failure of his last film, Katti Batti in 2015.

Zeenat Aman

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has been catching eyeballs with her Instagram lately, where she shares anecdotes from her early days. While she keeps the social media world abuzz, the veteran actor is also gearing up for her comeback to the films with Bun Tikki. The film, which will also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in lead roles, is co-produced by Manish Malhotra. Malhotra took to Instagram to share the details of the film and wrote, “The Great @azmishabana18 and @thezeenataman both I have been a huge fan of from their movies to their songs to their clothes. They are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love. It’s gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades.”

Fardeen Khan

After more than 11 years, actor Fardeen Khan is also set to return to the big screen with his film Visfot.Khan, who was last seen in 2010 in Dulha Mil Gaya alongside Sushmita Sen. About the comeback film, he had previously said, “I am very excited about Visfot. My dear friend Sanjay Gupta with whom I have worked before is producing the film and Kookie Gulati with whom I have shot for an ad before is directing it. The film is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film, Rock Paper Scissors. I haven’t attempted a role like this before. It is a story told in 24 hours so it is a fast-paced crime thriller. I am very excited for it to come out soon.”

Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan is another actor on the list who announced his return to the acting world, years after completely disappearing from the film scene in 2015. In March, he actor took to Instagram and wrote, “Hello people! With your love and support, it’s been ‘20 YEARS’ for me in the industry. As then, once again I’m excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner and I can’t wait to share it with you guys. Now, the next 20 years are gonna be Kickass.” Talking about the time before he was offered his comeback film, Khan said in an interview, “About a year and a half back, I was at a very low phase of my life. I had gone too much in not taking care of myself… because I have heard so many no from people, that I almost forgot I had ever been a star.”

Sahil Khan

Sahil Khan, who entertained fans in films such as Style and Xcuse Me, is set to come back to screen after 13 years. Sharing the announcement on social media alongside a collage featuring him and his Style co-star Sharman Joshi, Khan wrote, “After huge demand! 20 saal baad apke Chantu aur Bantu phir aa rahe hai eksath #Bollywood main with the writer and the director - Sam Khan absolutely delighted to work under his direction.” Earlier, during an interview, the actor spoke about how his early success did not go down well with some important players in Bollywood, causing him to be replaced. “Bohut kam logon ke saath zindagi main aesa hota hai ke apni 1st film - Style - ke bad India ke sabse top film magazine ke cover par, do India ke sab se bade superstar ke saath ho. Magar unme se ek superstar ko bohut bura laga. Jab ke main to naya tha, unka fan tha, kamzor tha. Phir bhi woh mujhe kai baar side role ke liye bulate rahe, tv show ke liye bhi bulate rahe - aur phir kai films se mujhe nikalwa diya."