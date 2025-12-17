Genelia Deshmukh reveals how she and birthday boy Riteish Deshmukh remain ‘inseparable’ even after all these years

Sharing a caraousel of black-and-white pictures of them together in which they share a warm embrace, Genelia Deshmukh wrote in the caption about how much Riteish Deshmukh means to her. Talking about how they adore each other so much even after all these years of being together, Genelia said, “My Dearest @riteishd… I know everyone who knows us, wonders how we are inseparable and yet so happy about it, even after all these years.. But the truth is it’s all YOU.”

As Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his birthday today, wishes have been pouring in for the actor from all around. But he got the most special wish from wife, Genelia Deshmukh , who penned a romantic note for him on social media, expressing her undying love and affection for him.

Expressing her love for him further, she added, “You are love, You are grace, You make laugh and even if I cry you wipe away every tear. You have the most amazing ways of making a connection and everyone feels they matter, when they are in your company and for me, I have you 24-7, just imagine what I get to experience from the man who has a heart of gold.”

Genelia also said that celebrating Riteish for just one day isn't enough. “I will celebrate you everyday, every minute, every second because you are all that and more… Happy Birthday my heartbeat. You have my heart just keep it safe with you,” she wrapped up her note. Riteish also replied with the same warmth, saying, “I love you Baiko !!!! Truly blessed to have you in my life. You are my heart.”