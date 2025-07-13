Genelia Deshmukh on Sitaare Zameen Par's success: I thought people would forget me, but they have surprised me

Genelia Deshmukh’s latest film Sitaare Zameen Par has won not just at the box office, but also people’s hearts with its story. For her, it was even special because she starred in a full fledged role in a Hindi theatrical film after 13 years. She was last seen in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, post which she did direct to OTT films like It’s My Life and Mister Mummy. Genelia Deshmukh(Manoj Verma/ HT)

“I didn’t do much work for the last 10 years, maybe for friends, a song here and there. I did two-three films for OTT. I thought people would forget me and I didn’t think I mattered. But it’s refreshing to hear people say all this, that they want to see more. It’s an Aamir Khan film, so of course it would have had a lot more eyeballs. I didn’t think that somewhere in that takeaway, I also exist. It’s been the best compliment, that people want to see more of me. As an actor and human being, if someone wants to see you a lot more, it’s a very special place that not everyone gets, ” quips Genelia, as she meets up with us in the Capital.

It was Aamir Khan, her co star in the film, who wanted to cast her, “He met Riteish somewhere, and asked ‘Is Genelia working nowadays?’ to which Riteish said yes she is. Then Aamir asked me to meet RS Prasanna, the director. I auditioned for the role and got it. I know most actors will feel that after 20 years ‘why audition?’ But I think it’s a great way of getting a film so I am very excited that I did it. “

Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around a group of specially abled adults, who are mentored for a basketball tournament by an arrogant coach, played by Aamir. Genelia plays the role of his headstrong, supportive wife.

As for the film’s success, Genelia , whose next film opposite Emraan Hashmi has just been announced, adds, “The way the collections just went from the release day till Sunday, that’s got a lot to do with the word of the mouth. I think if you make a good film, it eventually finds its audience. I am happy that the film did what it did, more so for the sitaares. I would have really wanted it to be a blockbuster for them, and I am glad it picked up. It’s the first time I have been part of a film that talks about inclusion.”