Riteish Deshmukh: Fortunate to be part of film franchises

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was recently seen in Housefull 5 franchise, which turned out to be a hit. The actor continues to come back to blockbuster franchises with his upcoming sequels of his films Masti and Dhamaal and calls it his privileged to be cast again to headline franchises.

Talking to us about how doing franchises is always a good news for actors, he tells us, “I think every actor should feel fortunate if they’re part of any franchise or any have gone into second part, and here I am, you know, currently, doing 4 films probably. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of movies that people have probably so much appreciation that we are able to make a part three and a part four.”

The 46-year-old actor, he does also share the credit with audience when he says ,"That’s all thanks to the audience.”

However, does he feel that production of franchises has a shelf life and sequels should stop naturally?

“The fatigue will lie with the audience or the audience fatigue factor to it and also the these instalments are coming in long gaps. They are coming are five years and even 10 years for that matter. So, it’s not like they are coming back every month,” says the actor, who is also directing his second Marathi film Raja Shivaji.