Glen Powell’s mum speaks out about her son's relationship with Sydney Sweeney and it's not what you'd expect!

Forget the tabloid rumours and the gossip mill spinning into overdrive! Glen Powell’s mum, Cyndy Powell, is here to clear up all that “will they, won’t they” speculation about her son and actor Sydney Sweeney. While the internet may have exploded with chatter after Sweeney attended Powell's sister's wedding, shortly after breaking things off with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, Cyndy has one thing to say: “Not. Happening.” Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney

In a tell-all with The Daily Mail, Cyndy made it crystal clear that the rumours swirling around her son and the Euphoria star are nothing but a "silly misunderstanding. “They’re definitely not together,” she declared, with a tone that could’ve been straight out of a mum's“I told you so” handbook; she also mentioned how Sydney is simply a “really close friend” of the Powell family.

Glen Powell’s mum, Cyndy Powell

So, how did these two meet? According to Cyndy, they’ve been friends for ages, long before the cameras started flashing and rumours started flying. And as Cyndy puts it, the two could’ve “made anything happen” at any point. But nope, they’ve chosen friendship. Glen, ever the “kindest person,” has a wide circle of friends, and Sydney is just one of those “really, really good friends” — no romantic sparks flying here, folks. When asked if there's a possibility of a future romance, Cyndy delivered the perfect response with a wink of maternal nonchalance: “That is none of my business.”

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in a still from Anyone But You.

But don’t let the fun, easy-going tone fool you. Cyndy’s all about what’s best for her son. “I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally,” she said. Could that special someone be the lovely Sydney? Well, no. “We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend,” Cyndy reassured the public. Case closed.

From what she said, it seems Glen isn’t in a rush to find his fairy tale ending just yet — mostly because he’s “too busy right now” (which, let's face it, is basically the universal “I’m not ready for commitment” excuse). But Cyndy is nothing if not optimistic about her son’s future, whether it’s with Sydney or someone else.