Govinda sir ek dum fit hain, shares Sunita Ahuja; talks about Dharmendra: ‘Main itna royi mera haalat kharab…’

The last one week has been quite stressful for the movie industry, with three big stars being admitted to hospitals — Dharmendra (89) was admitted for breathlessness, Govinda (61) lost consciousness and Prem Chopra (90) for his heart issue and lung infection. Thankfully, all three stars are now back home, recovering. Well, in her latest vlog, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja gave fans her husband’s health update. She also opened up about her childhood crush Dharmendra, and how his hospitalisation affected her when she was attending an event in Dubai.

Replying to a fan asking about Govinda’s health, Sunita Ahuja shared, “Govinda sir ek dum fit hain. Woh apni nayi picture ke liye, Duniyadari ke liye workout over kar rahe the. Toh mujhe… main aayi hun abhi, mujhe pata chala hai ki unka health… maine abhi unka interview bhi dekha ki unka, woh overworkout ki wajah se fatigue ho gaye. But woh fit hain ek dum. Tension mat kariye.”

When a fan asked for her special memory with Dharmendra, Sunita revealed, “Oh my god! Woh toh mere jaan hain, Dharam ji. Unke saath meine show kiya tha, hum dono ne dance bhi kiya tha. Mere childhood crush hain! Aur mujhe itne pasand hain. Main jab wapas aayi hun Dubai se, udhar jab mujhe khabar mila ki woh ICU mein hain, aap vishwas nahi karoge, main event mein jaa rahi thi, main itna royi hun. Meri daughter ka phone aaya, main itna royi ki mera haalat kharab ho gaya. Aur main jab airport bhi aayi, toh mujhe media ne poocha, toh maine bola nahi, ‘Maata rani se main pukaare jaa rahi hun ki maata rani unko swasth rakhein, mast rakhein’. Maine yeh bhi bola ‘Punjabi hain, kabhi haar nahi maanenge’. Humaare film industry ke He-Man ek hi hain, woh hain Dharam ji. Bhagwan unko 100 saal ki umar de, meri bhi umar Bhagwan unko de dein. Main toh yahi chahti hun, kyunki humaare poore industry mein unse zyaada sundar, unse zyaada seedha koi aadmi nahi hai. Main humesha chahti hun Dharam ji ko meri umar lag jaaye. Lots and lots of love Dharam ji, I love you a lot.”

On the film front, Govinda is set to make his Bollywood comeback with Duniyadari, whereas Dharam Paaji will next be seen in Ikkis.