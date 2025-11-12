Sunita Ahuja talks about Govinda visiting Dharmendra at the hospital: ‘Govinda gaye the kal milne unse…’

This morning, it was reported that Bollywood actor Govinda fainted at his Mumbai residence last night at 1 am. After a telephonic consultation, he was given medication and rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu close to his house. The actor’s friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal shared that Govinda had undergone several tests and is now waiting for the reports. According to the latest health update shared by his manager Shashi Sinha, Govinda has been advised to see a neurologist because he was suffering from a severe headache and dizziness. Two days before he lost consciousness, Govinda had visited an ailing Dharmendra at the hospital. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja’s video post his visit has now gone viral.

Last evening, much before Govinda was rushed to the hospital, Sunita Ahuja was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Talking about her husband’s visit to Dharmendra at the hospital, Sunita shared, “Govinda gaye the kal milne unse, main Mumbai mein nahi thi. Woh humaare family ke sabse favourite actor hain, woh He-Man hain. Main Mata Rani se kal se prarthana kar rahi hun ke woh jaldi se jaldi theek ho jaaye pehle ki tarah (Govinda went to meet Dharmendra yesterday, I was not in Mumbai. He is our family’s favourite actor, he’s the He-Man. Since yesterday I have been praying to Mata Rani for his speedy recovery).”

Sunita further shared, “Meri dil se ye dua hai bas main achhi khabar sunn lu. Main bhi jaongi unko dekhne ke liye. Ho jaayenge woh theek. Punjabi log kabhi haar nahi maante. Ekdum first class ho jayenge woh (My heartfelt prayer is that I just hear good news. I will also go and meet him. He will get better. Punjabis never accept defeat. He’ll be first-class).” This video was shot last night, much before Govinda fainted and was rushed to the hospital.

Soon after it was reported that Govinda is in the hospital, Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital. The Deol family released an official statement, which read: “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

We wish both Govinda and Dharam Paaji a speedy recovery!