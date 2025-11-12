Govinda faints at Mumbai residence, rushed to the hospital at 1 am; actor’s friend reveals ‘he has undergone…’

Since the past few days, the entire internet has been waiting with bated breath for a health update about veteran superstar Dharmendra, who is currently in the hospital. On Monday evening, actor Govinda paid Dharam paaji a visit at the Breach Candy Hospital. The Hero No. 1 looked visibly upset later as he drove out of the hospital in his car. Two days later this morning, fans woke up to shocking news. Govinda was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai late last night after he fell unconscious at his residence at 1 am.

Just a day after he visited Dharmendra at the hospital, Govinda reportedly fainted at his Mumbai home. He was rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, close to his residence, after being given medication post a telephonic consultation. Talking to NDTV, Govinda’s friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal revealed that the 61 year old actor has undergone several tests. Lalit was quoted saying, “He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am.” He went on to add, “He has undergone several tests and is now awaiting the reports.”

Since the past few months, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the news due to divorce rumours. While they claim that they are still together, Sunita’s recent interviews and statements about her actor husband have left netizens confused. Recently, Sunita talked about the challenges of being a star wife. She shared, “See, woh (Govinda) hero hain. Unka main kya bolun, wife log se zyada woh heroines ke saath time bitate hain. It takes you to become a very strong woman to be a star's wife. Aapko dil pathar ka banana padta hai. It took me 38 years of marriage to realise it. Jawani mein pata nahi tha.”

We wish Govinda a speedy recovery as we wait for a health update.