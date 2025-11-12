Govinda gets discharged from the hospital, smiles and gives paparazzi a health update: ‘Heavy exercise karte hain…’

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Govinda was snapped after visiting an ailing Dharmendra at Breach Candy hospital. He seemed visibly distressed, but fit. Which is why the news of Govinda being rushed to the hospital this morning left fans shocked. The actor reportedly fainted last night at 1 am and was admitted to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu near his Mumbai residence after a telephonic consultation. Well, it seems like God heard his family, friends and fans' prayers because our beloved Hero No. 1 has been discharged from the hospital. Before returning home, Govinda himself shared a health update with the paparazzi and his fans.

Govinda walked out of the hospital a while ago, smiling at the paparazzi. Talking to the media, the actor shared that he fainted due to excessive physical activity resulting in fatigue. Govinda stated, “Achha hun. Zyaada hardwork kar liya aur fatigue ho gaya. Yog pranayama achha hai. Heavy exercise karte hain, thoda tough hai. Main try kar raha hun personality zyaada achhi ho jaye parantu mujhe lagta hai yog pranayama kare wahi achha hai (I’m fine. I just overworked myself and got fatigued. Yoga and pranayama are really good. Heavy workouts can be a little tough. I was trying to improve my personality, but I think it’s better to stick to yoga and pranayama).”

The actor’s legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal, who took him to the hospital, revealed that Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja was out of town for a wedding when this episode occurred. But Sunita rushed to be beside her husband when she got the news and will soon be joined by their daughter Tina Ahuja, who was also not in Mumbai. Before Govinda was discharged, his manager Shashi Sinha had shared a health update, stating: “He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon.”

Well, we are happy that both Dharam Paaji and Govinda have been discharged from the hospital. We wish them a speedy recovery!