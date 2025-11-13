Exclusive: Hospital employee arrested for secretly filming Dharmendra and Deol family inside Breach Candy ICU

The past one week has been extremely difficult for veteran superstar Dharmendra and his family. The 89-year-old actor was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated. But soon fake reports of his death began doing the rounds. It was only after his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol shared official statements on November 11 morning that it was confirmed that Dharam paaji is very much alive and recovering. On November 12, he was discharged from the hospital. But amid all this, a video from inside the hospital went viral featuring the Deol family. The hospital employee who recorded the video has now been caught.

Dharmendra