Exclusive: Hospital employee arrested for secretly filming Dharmendra and Deol family inside Breach Candy ICU

The past one week has been extremely difficult for veteran superstar Dharmendra and his family. The 89-year-old actor was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated. But soon fake reports of his death began doing the rounds. It was only after his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol shared official statements on November 11 morning that it was confirmed that Dharam paaji is very much alive and recovering. On November 12, he was discharged from the hospital. But amid all this, a video from inside the hospital went viral featuring the Deol family. The hospital employee who recorded the video has now been caught.
In the viral video from inside the Breach Candy ICU, Dharmendra can be seen on the hospital bed. The veteran actor seems unconscious while his sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol are standing around his bed with other family members, looking inconsolably emotional. Sunny’s sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol are also visible in this clip. Dharam paaji’s first wife Prakash Kaur is sitting beside him. HT City has exclusively learnt that the hospital employee who recorded this private moment of the Deol family and shared it on social media has been arrested. Further details are yet to be shared.
Yesterday, Dharmendra returned home from the hospital after being discharged at 7:30 am in the morning. An official statement was shared by the family which read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”