‘I can’t afford to be weak’: Hema Malini talks about Dharmendra’s health after bringing him home from the hospital

The last few days have been very difficult for the Deol family and their fans, ever since Dharmendra (89) was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. His family was by his side while fans prayed for Dharam paaji’s speedy recovery. Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda even rushed to meet the veteran superstar after finding out about his deteriorating health. Fake news about Dharmendra’s passing soon went viral online, leaving fans heartbroken and his family extremely angry. On November 12 yesterday, Dharam paaji was discharged from the hospital and returned home, where he will continue recovering. Well, his wife Hema Malini has now opened up about his health.

In an interview with Subhash K Jha, Hema Malini spoke about bringing Dharmendra home and how his deteriorating health had the whole family worried. She shared, “It has not been an easy time for me. Dharamji’s health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can’t afford to be weak, too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he’s back home. We are relieved he is out of hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baaki toh sab upar waale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us.”

Dharam paaji was discharged from the hospital at 7:30 am on November 12. As he returned home, the Deol family released an official statement, which read: “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

We wish Bollywood’s OG He-Man a speedy recovery as we wait to see him back in action!