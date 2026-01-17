Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja addresses his affair rumours again: ‘63 ka ho gaya hai, satark ho jaa beta…’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the news regarding trouble in paradise for a year now. It all started with reports of Govinda allegedly cheating on his wife with a younger actor, followed by divorce rumours. Over the past year, Sunita began her career as a vlogger, addressed these rumours and revealed that she and her husband live in separate houses, but maintained that she and Govinda are inseparable. They even came together for Ganesh Chaturthi. Well, in a new interview, Sunita has once again spoken about Govinda and rumours of his affair.

In a chat with Miss Malini, speaking about the year 2025, Sunita Ahuja shared, “2025 was a very disaster for me because usme sab family life disturbance tha. Main bhi kuchh sunn rahi thi about Govinda. I was not happy ki main kya kya sun rahi thi naa inke baare mein, because I always say ki har cheez ka ek age hota hai karne ka. And at 63 yeh sab sunna is not good. Jab bachhe bade bade ho jaate hain. But it was very bad.” Sunita further stated that she hopes in 2026, God gives Govinda good sense.

Talking about the effect of Govinda’s affair rumours on their family, which includes their daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, Sunita shared, “Dekho mere bachhe bade bade ho gaye naa, maine humesha yahi bola hai ki see they get disturbed. And I always say that yeh tumhaari unmar nahi hai. Par kya hota hai naa aaj kal ki jo ladkiyan aati hai naa struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy, jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal 2 kaudi ka hai, heroine banna hai. Toh tum expect kya karte ho? Fir kya, phasa lenge, phir blackmail karenge, you know? Toh aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hai. But then tum thodi bewakoof hai, tum 63 ka ho gaya hai. Tumhaari ek achhi family hai, sundar biwi hai, do bachhe hain bade bade. You can't do all this at the age of 63. Tune jawani mein kiya, it's fine. Jawani mein hum bhi galtiyan karte hain, but not this age. You have to get Tina married, Yash ki career hai, isme focus karo naa.” She went on to add, “If I get a confirmation, main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi.”

When the interviewer called her strong, for always putting her family first, Sunita stated, “Jab aisi aurat ka dimag satakta hai naa, toh main Nepal ki hun, ek kukri nikaal dungi naa toh sabki haalat kharab ho jaayegi. Kukri is like, talwar nahi hota hai, woh humari Nepali mein yahan lagate hain (gesturing to the side of the waist), chaku. And Govinda knows it, ki mera gussa kahan se kahan chala jaate hai. Woh bhugat chuka hai sab. Isliye bolti hun, satark ho jaa beta abhi bhi.”

Sunita and Govinda have been married for 38 years.