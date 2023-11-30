Gullak actor Harsh Mayar: I can’t do projects mindlessly and regret later

Actor Harsh Mayar says that he is not in any rat race of harping on the success of his projects and going on project signing spree.

Harsh Mayar during shoot of film Crash Boom Bang in Lucknow(Instagram)

“Those who do this, hat’s off to them, but I can’t do projects mindlessly and regret it later,” says the Hichki (2018) actor.

Currently shooting for the film Crash Boom Bang in Lucknow, the 25-year-old actor says, “As it is, I take up less work because I have a few reservations like I won’t kiss on screen nor do intimate scenes, so half of the offers are automatically filtered out. I won’t do something I am not comfortable with!”

Mayar says that he picks up projects as per his instinct. “When we started Gullak, we had one belief that it’s a good project and ghar-ghar ki kahani hai and if it reaches the right audience it will click. Luckily, it became a hit, and the subsequent seasons became even bigger. So, no one can predict about a fate of a project, but we take risks based on our instinct. And, if it does it’s a win-win for all!

The actor who won National Film Award for I Am Kalam (2011), says it was not an easy job for him. “I am very proud of the film but personally I feel being a child artiste is a disadvantage. I was blessed that I could restart as a fresher and keep on working. But everyone is not as lucky. Fayda mujhe Hichki se mila and Gullak took me to another level. In between I did some good projects like Abhay, Kanpuriye (both 2019) and recently The Tenant which quenched my creative thirst.”

Harsh Mayar celebrating his marriage anniversary with Sukanya Rajan Mayar on the sets of Crash Boom Bang in Lucknow (HT Photo)

On his UP connect, he says, “I belong to Prithvipur near Moradabad while my mother is from Bijnor. But I was born and brought up in Delhi and have been to UP very little. Due to my upbringing in Delhi, and roots in UP, my Hindi is good and at the same time I picked up Punjabi and Haryanvi as well. Then, theatre ne meri Hindi kaafi saaf kar di and my guru Lalit Kumar Pokhariya, a Lucknowite, helped me too.”

Mayar celebrated his first marriage anniversary in Lucknow on November 25. “Sukanya my wife is my manager as well. We travel together and get a chance to be wherever I shoot so that’s a great advantage for us as a couple. This year, we celebrated our first Diwali in Lucknow and recently our first anniversary,” he concludes.

