He’s spent over six decades in the Hindi film industry, but Gulzar doesn’t believe in being stuck in the past. And talking of music, the veteran screenwriter, known for the eclecticism and contemporaneousness of his verses, muses, “Music has to follow the speed of life and be in tune with the changing times. With time, our films and music have changed, too.”

Writer-lyricst Gulzar during the Rubaru event organised by Hindi daily Hindustan in Lucknow(Sudhanshu Kumar/HH)

On the changing nature of depiction of dark and disturbing themes in cinema, the Khufiya and The Sky is Pink (2019) lyricist adds that cinema, too, is a reflection of the times. “Like a mirror, films only show what’s happening around us,” he says, adding that a lot of harsh reality is toned down on screen. “Woh to kahiye poora dikha nahin rahe hain. I only have one suggestion for those who have a problem with today’s music and filmmaking — either change and fix that (the evils in society) or don’t blame creativity or the kind of music that’s being made.”

While advocating acceptance of changing times, Gulzar stresses on the need for discretion in artistic output. “You have to change your attitude towards all fine arts as they reflect society. Our period (yesteryear) and today’s work will be looked at as history in the future. So, we need to be responsible as creative people,” the the 89-year-old adds.

He was speaking during the Rubaru event organised by Hindi daily Hindustan at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Lucknow.

On how many dariyas he has crossed that brings out so many variations in his work, the Mere Apne (1971) and Maachis (1996) replied, “Paach dariya to woh they jinhone mujhe paida kiya – Punjab. Baki, Ganga, Yamuna aur Saraswati... Maa Saraswati ko abhi tak dhoond raha hoon main, GangaYaumna to nazar aati hain!”

His Hindi translation of Rabindranath Tagore’s poem Jaisi ho waisi hi chali aao shringaar ko rehne do, nazm on partition Subah subah ik khaab ki dastak par darwaaja khola and many more won the hearts of the audience.

