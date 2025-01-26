Hans Zimmer in talks to re-arrange Saudi national anthem, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority shares post

World-renowned composer Hans Zimmer is reportedly in discussions with Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA) for several ambitious cultural initiatives, including the potential re-arrangement of the Saudi national anthem. Chairman of GEA, Turki Al Alshaikh, shared the details of the meeting on social media, highlighting a vision to give the anthem a fresh sound by incorporating diverse musical instruments. Among the key ideas explored was Zimmer composing an original piece titled Arabia, inspired by Saudi Arabia's rich heritage and culture. The composition could serve as a global musical tribute to the Kingdom, reinforcing its artistic ambitions. Turki Al Alshaikh and Hans Zimmer

The meeting also touched on the possibility of a large-scale concert during Riyadh Season, featuring groundbreaking musical concepts, and Zimmer’s hopeful involvement in scoring the historical film The Battle of Yarmouk, which tells the story of Khalid bin Al-Walid. Al Alshiekh also expressed optimism about finalising the agreements and emphasised Zimmer's appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s culture and people. In his Instagram caption, he also mentioned that the composer shared with him his excitement about returning to the Kingdom to explore its heritage with his family.

About Hans Zimmer

German film score composer and music producer, Hans Zimmer is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the film music industry. Born in Frankfurt in 1957, Zimmer has composed scores for over 150 films, earning numerous awards, including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and Grammys. He is known for his innovative use of electronic music as well as orchestral arrangements: a mix of modern and classic. Some of his most notable works included scores from The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Dunkirk, and Interstellar. Zimmer's music has not only shaped the cinematic experience but also influenced the sound of modern film scoring. Beyond film, Zimmer has also worked on video game scores, stage productions, and live concerts, solidifying his reputation as a global musical legend.