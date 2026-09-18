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Hanuman Ansh actor Purnima Tiwari on playing Neem Karoli Baba’s wife Ram Beti Devi without remuneration: Universe’s plan

Actor Purnima Tiwari felt a connection to her role as Ram Beti Devi in Hanuman Ansh, attributing her casting to divine intervention

Published on: Sep 18, 2026, 16:18:41 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Purnima Tiwari, who essays the role of Ram Beti Devi wife of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji in the devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, calls it “universe’s planning” to get her on board.

Actor Purnima Tiwari
Actor Purnima Tiwari

Speaking to us, Tiwari says, “It was in 2024 that I got myself an idol of Baba when I had visited Kainchi Dham, also known as Neem Karori Ashram. Since then, it has been part of my everyday prayers at home. In 2025, I was shooting for the television show Pyar Ki Raahein and I got this script, auditioned nahin de pa rahi thhi, but then I read the script and had that instant connection. I couldn’t believe for a while that within a year’s time I got to be part of a film that is about Baba himself.”

“That same day, I made my audition tape and shared it with the team. I went near Baba’s idol and questioned myself, ‘Kya main is role ko karne ki paatr bhi hoon?’ The answer was within me that this is your karma, just do your job, send the tape, and leave the rest to God. And then I got a nod from the director to join the shoot in a day’s time” she adds.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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