Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, these celebs adore the God of cricket

If there is one sportsman who has found a fan in almost every citizen of the country, it is Sachin Tendulkar. With sheer talent and passion for the sport, the legend not only made a huge mark in the world of cricket but also in our hearts. Even celebrities can’t stop themselves from gushing over the God of cricket. On his birthday today, let’s take a look at Tendulkar’s biggest fans in the Indian film industry and the sweetest things they have said about him. Legends in one frame

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar have been friends for a very long time. In fact, the actor once revealed that the cricketer watches almost all of his films before release. Well, during the screening of Lagaan, Aamir enjoyed a fanboy moment when he witnessed Sachin cheering for his cricket scenes in the film. In an interview, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist also expressed his wish to play Sachin onscreen someday if he got the chance

Sachin Tendulkar and Aamir Khan enjoying a light moment

Preity G Zinta

The actor, who is also a co-owner of IPL cricket team Punjab Kings, loves the sport. But who made her a fan of cricket? It was Sachin. After his retirement, Preity shared an emotional post expressing gratitude to Sachin for starting her love affair with cricket and making her a forever fan

Preity Zinta cheering at a cricket match

Mahesh Babu

The Telugu superstar’s love for cricket is known by all. In a live chat on social media that he held for fans back in 2020, Mahesh revealed that Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are his favourite cricketers. However, he made it clear that Sachin is his ‘all-time favourite’. Even during an interview when asked if he could be any sports figure who would he choose to be, Mahesh shared that he’s a big fan of Sachin

Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar has time and again called Sachin an inspiration and our country’s pride. Once upon a time when the cricketer was compared to Australian cricketer Don Bradman, Big B decided to step in and end the debate once and for all. He took to his blog to state that ‘Sachin is greater, period!’

Sachin Tendulkar poses with Amitabh Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans. But he himself is a self-declared fan of Sachin. While promoting his 2016 film Fan, the actor dedicated his song Jabraa Fan to the cricketer in a special post. SRK wrote that no matter what the umpire says, Sachin will always be ‘not out’ for him

On his 51st birthday today, we wish the legendary Sachin Tendulkar all the happiness in the world.