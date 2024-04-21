Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnanna encounter mob attack in Bengaluru: Calls for swift action

Actor-couple Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnanna recently experienced a harrowing incident of mob violence in Bengaluru. The unsettling ordeal unfolded on April 2, shortly after the trio, accompanied by Bhuvann's sister, finished dinner in Frazer Town and prepared to depart for home. Harshika-Bhuvann hope for swift action following a terrifying ordeal with goons in Frazer Town

Recalling the distressing encounter, Ponnanna reveals, “As soon as we settled into our jeep, two individuals on a motorcycle nearby began berating us, criticising the size of our vehicle and cautioning us about manoeuvring it. Initially dismissing their remarks, I soon realised the gravity of the situation when they aggressively confronted us once I started the car.”

Bhuvann Ponnanna's injuries and thieves identified via Harshika Poonacha's post on Instagram

The situation quickly escalated when the aggressors directed derogatory remarks towards the trio, particularly targeting their linguistic identity and making disparaging comments about Kannadigas. Ponnanna recounts his response in Kannada, which further aggravated the situation. "I responded to them in Kannada, and that's when it got worse. They started yelling in Hindi, asking us to speak their language, and I retorted that I was in Karnataka and I could speak Kannada wherever I wanted. This agitated them, and they went on to say some worse things, like, ‘Kannada people have too much attitude', and they even pointed at Harshika and said, ‘She's fair-skinned and doesn’t look like a local; these Kannada people are taking our girls away.' That's when I told them to shut up or that I would beat them up. But I had to keep my cool, as there were two women in the car with me and anything could happen,” he tells us. "Amidst their tirade, they attempted to snatch valuables from us, including my gold chain and Harshika's phone," he adds.

The confrontation intensified as the two individuals were joined by a mob of over 20 people within minutes. "They attempted to rob us, but we managed to thwart their efforts, and Harshika promptly alerted the authorities: "Harshika instantly called an inspector from our area, RR Nagar. The mention of police presence caused the mob to disperse hastily," Ponnanna shares, highlighting the swift intervention that prevented further harm.

Despite initial hesitation to publicise the incident due to ongoing elections, Poonacha eventually shared details of the ordeal on social media, accompanied by an official complaint. Ponnanna, who sustained injuries during the altercation, emphasises the need for accountability and swift action against such acts of violence. "A lot of people advised us not to post it online as it could be taken in the wrong context, but Harshika felt bad when she saw that my wounds had not healed yet, so she posted it."

Expressing resolve and determination, Ponnanna asserts, "We refuse to live in fear. Bengaluru is our city, and we will continue to navigate its streets without apprehension. As proud Kodava individuals from Coorg, we stand against such acts of intimidation. It's imperative that perpetrators face consequences, setting a precedent for a safer community."

Having reported the incident to the Commissioner of Police, the couple remains hopeful for prompt resolution and urges stringent measures to deter future occurrences. "This incident should serve as a wakeup call, ensuring that justice prevails and that such acts are met with severe consequences," Ponnanna concludes.