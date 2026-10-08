Exclusive| Helen: I remember Nana as a very respectful actor and such a nice human being

Veteran actor Helen, 87, played Nana Patekar’s mother Maria in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical (1996). The film was the story of Joseph (Nana) and Flavy Braganza (Seema Biswas), a deaf couple in Goa and their daughter Annie (Manisha Koirala)Helen recalls, “Khamoshi was a beautiful film and having played Nana’s mother, I remember him as a very respectful actor and such a nice human being. Our song from the film Gaate The Pehle Akele continues to be a special memory, I remember him being on set and I’m just sad to learn of his sudden passing. I recall we had a lot of fun on that song even between the shots, the scene where I played the piano and we danced on the beach in Goa. Now, all those moments are fond memories. “ She adds, “All of us have to go one day but as Salim saab keeps saying ‘Love each other or perish’ (popularized by the memoir Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom). I remember how Sanjay had come to Salim saab’s house to convince me to do Khamoshi because I had been away from the acting world. Today I’m glad I did that movie and met a wonderful actor like Nana and the rest of the cast.”

Helen

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