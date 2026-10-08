Remembering Nana Patekar’s most powerful lines: 'Ek machhar' to 'Control Uday control'

Just like his performances, veteran actor Nana Patekar’s dialogue delivery has consistently won audiences. Below are some of his most iconic lines that cement his enduring legacy. Remembering Nana Patekar’s most powerful lines

Below are some of his most iconic dialogues that defined his legacy

Krantiveer (1994) Dialogue: “Aagaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne. Yeh Musalman ka khoon, yeh Hindu ka khoon… bata, ismein Musalman ka kaunsa, Hindu ka kaunsa, bata.”

This monologue became a a huge line against communalism. Delivered spontaneously during the climax, resonating deeply during a period of societal tension.

Yeshwant (1997) Dialogue: “Ek machhar, saala...”

This dialogue served as a brutally simple metaphor for how something seemingly insignificant could strip a powerful person of their dignity delivered with Patekar’s signature clipped, conversational irritation.

Kohram (1999)

Dialogue: “Waqt ki nabz pehchanna aur goli ki raftaar ko pehchanna... ye dono hunar mujhe army ne sikhaye hain.”

This line perfectly encapsulates the stoic, disciplined, and dangerous nature of his character, Major Rathod. It highlights Patekar’s blending patriotic intensity with a grounded competence that defined his portrayal throughout the film.

Tirangaa (1993) Dialogue: “Sau rupye ki naukri karne wala, ek din tujhe dedh sau ka kafan pehnayega.”

This fierce delivery highlighted Patekar’s ability to project intimidation and authority. It remains one of his most quoted lines, symbolising the power dynamic between a common man. Ab Tak Chhappan (2004)

Dialogue: “Hum sab system ka hissa hain...”

Captured the central, grim tension of the film the struggle of an honest officer within a corrupt system. Unlike his more theatrical roles, the impact here came from restraint and exhaustion.

Welcome (2007) Dialogue: “Control Uday, Control!”

This role introduced Patekar’s dialogue delivery to a new generation. By playing a short-tempered gangster with deadpan comic rhythm with effective in comedy becoming a staple of internet culture and memes.