The announcement of Ranveer Singh-starrer Pralay has put Ananya Birla’s new production venture, Birla Studios, firmly on the radar. The nature of the project makes it an interesting first tentpole bet for the studio. Pralay is being described as an end-of-the-world survival thriller, directed by Jai Mehta and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. An original story rather than an adaptation or a franchise property, Pralay comes with the kind of scale and world-building that is rarely an easy proposition for a first production.

Here is why Ranveer Singh starrer Pralay is a significant first bet for Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios

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For Ananya, who launched Birla Studios earlier this year with an stated focus on “high-concept, prestige-driven, commercial cinema”, the film offers an early indication of the kind of projects she wants the company to pursue. She has previously spoken about discovering new talent, experimenting with genres and creating space for fresh voices. Pralay brings several of those ideas together.

Jai Mehta, who co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Lootere, is making his feature directorial debut with the film. Giving a first-time feature director a project of this scale is perhaps one of the more significant choices surrounding Pralay. It suggests that the film is not simply being built around its leading star, but also around the filmmaker and the world he is expected to create.

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{{^usCountry}} That makes the project an interesting test of what Birla Studios wants to be. Bollywood has no shortage of filmmakers with unconventional ideas or actors willing to experiment. What is harder to find is the willingness to put the money and scale behind those ideas before they have been proven at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That makes the project an interesting test of what Birla Studios wants to be. Bollywood has no shortage of filmmakers with unconventional ideas or actors willing to experiment. What is harder to find is the willingness to put the money and scale behind those ideas before they have been proven at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

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In that context, Ananya’s decision to make Pralay one of the studio's first major theatrical bets is noteworthy. The film involves a large-scale production and an international creative effort, with the makers attempting to build a world rather than rely on an existing intellectual property. It is a considerably bigger risk than simply packaging a familiar concept with established names.

Interestingly, Ananya’s own message when the film went on floors did not focus primarily on its scale. Instead, she spoke about why she believed in the story and the people making it. She singled out Ranveer's passion for the project, Jai’s vision and Priyadarshan's suitability for the role.

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Her post read, “We have incredible faith in the story of Pralay and to see it go to floors today fills me with a lot of joy. Thank you to everyone who trusted Birla Studios with this project. @ranveersingh your passion for this story and the care you bring to every aspect of the film and your artistry shines through and is infectious. You're inspiring. It's an honour to be working with you. I couldn't be more excited to see you bring Pralay to life. @jaihmehta your depth and vision in this genre are the backbone of this story. Genius! @kalyanipriyadarshan I couldn't have thought of anyone better for this film and the role. You're magical!! Everyone on this team is world-class and it's been inspiring to see how much of themselves and their love they are pouring into their craft. Team Pralay looks forward to seeing you all in cinemas soon enough. Thank you for cheering us on."

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There is, of course, a difference between announcing an intention to back original cinema and proving that model works. Pralay will ultimately be judged by the film itself and its theatrical reception. But as a first major statement from Birla Studios, the choice is revealing.

The industry tends to celebrate new filmmakers once they have delivered a successful film. The more difficult proposition is backing them before that success exists. With Pralay, Ananya appears to be taking that route — putting a first-time feature director at the centre of a large-scale original film, while bringing an established star into the world. Whether that becomes the defining identity of Birla Studios remains to be seen. But Pralay certainly suggests that Ananya Birla's entry into film production is not being built around playing it safe.

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