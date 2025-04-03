Hollywood star Chris Pratt is pumped about his upcoming sci-fi thriller, Mercy, a high-stakes story that follows his character, an LAPD detective, as he races against time to clear his name. Accused of murdering his wife, he has just 90 minutes to gather enough evidence to prove his innocence—or face immediate execution. Chris Pratt, a cast member in the upcoming science fiction film Mercy, discusses the film at CinemaCon, (AP)

The first look of Mercy was unveiled at CinemaCon 2025 on Wednesday, where Chris shared his excitement and revealed that his family was equally gripped by the film’s thrilling pace. “It reminds me of a throwback to Speed or something like that, where every second you’re kind of on the edge of your seat,” he told Access Hollywood. “I showed the film to my son and to my wife, and both of them had their knee bouncing up and down and didn’t talk the whole time,” he added.

Set in a near-future Los Angeles, Mercy follows Chris’ character, a skilled detective who designed an advanced AI system called Mercy, meant to revolutionize criminal investigations. However, when his wife is murdered, the very system he created turns against him, deeming him guilty with a 92% probability. With the clock ticking, Mercy grants him access to its extensive surveillance, forensic, and crime-solving databases, but only for a limited time. He must comb through the system to uncover the real killer before Mercy finalises its judgment.

Played by Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson, Mercy is an all-seeing AI that operates with absolute authority. If Chris’ detective fails to lower Mercy’s "guilt threshold" below 92% with hard evidence, the system will carry out its sentence—his execution. The film’s gripping premise, coupled with its relentless pace, promises a nail-biting cinematic experience.

At CinemaCon, an extended trailer showcased the film’s intense action sequences and futuristic themes, heightening anticipation for its release. With its blend of suspense, AI-driven storytelling, and high-speed thrills, Mercy is shaping up to be one of Chris’s most adrenaline-fueled projects yet.