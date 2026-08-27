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‘Horrified; let's make sure the people don't feel alone’: Anupam Kher reacts to destruction by Nepal flash floods

Actor Anupam Kher has reacted to the grim situation in Nepal following the flash floods.

Updated on: Aug 27, 2026, 16:19:18 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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The flash floods which hit Nepal have left the world shocked with the large-scale loss of life and property. Reportedly, at least 162 people were killed and over 400 went missing, including 142 Indians.

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher

There has been an outpouring of grief. Actor Anupam Kher too, has expressed his thoughts on Instagram.

Along with a video message, he wrote in a post, “I PRAY FOR NEPAL! Deeply saddened and horrified by the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Homes washed away. Helpless animals caught in the destruction. It is heartbreaking to imagine how, in a few moments, everything someone calls their own can disappear.”

The flash floods swallowed up roads, bridges and houses, leading to massive destruction in at least six districts.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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