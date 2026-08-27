‘Horrified; let's make sure the people don't feel alone’: Anupam Kher reacts to destruction by Nepal flash floods

The flash floods which hit Nepal have left the world shocked with the large-scale loss of life and property. Reportedly, at least 162 people were killed and over 400 went missing, including 142 Indians.

Anupam Kher

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There has been an outpouring of grief. Actor Anupam Kher too, has expressed his thoughts on Instagram.

Along with a video message, he wrote in a post, “I PRAY FOR NEPAL! Deeply saddened and horrified by the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Homes washed away. Helpless animals caught in the destruction. It is heartbreaking to imagine how, in a few moments, everything someone calls their own can disappear.”

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{{^usCountry}} The 71-year-old went on to add, "Watching these scenes, I feel such helplessness. What words can possibly comfort someone who has lost a loved one? My heart goes out to the grieving families and to everyone living through this fear and uncertainty. I pray for the people of Nepal and for those affected across the border in Tibet. May those still waiting for help be reached. May those searching for their loved ones find them safe. And may those who have lost everything find support, shelter and a hand to hold. I hope the world comes together to help—with compassion, with urgency, and with whatever each of us can give. In this time of unimaginable sorrow, let us make sure they do not feel alone." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 71-year-old went on to add, "Watching these scenes, I feel such helplessness. What words can possibly comfort someone who has lost a loved one? My heart goes out to the grieving families and to everyone living through this fear and uncertainty. I pray for the people of Nepal and for those affected across the border in Tibet. May those still waiting for help be reached. May those searching for their loved ones find them safe. And may those who have lost everything find support, shelter and a hand to hold. I hope the world comes together to help—with compassion, with urgency, and with whatever each of us can give. In this time of unimaginable sorrow, let us make sure they do not feel alone." {{/usCountry}}

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The flash floods swallowed up roads, bridges and houses, leading to massive destruction in at least six districts.