MEA shares update on Nepal floods: 288 Indians uncontactable, 21 rescued, 200 seeking help in Tibet

A group of 32 nationals from West Bengal who travelled with the help of Samrat Travels to Rasuwa district; a group of 61 Indian nationals from different states who travelled through Richa Tours; and a group of 33 Indian nationals from Kerala, also remain uncontactable.

Citing preliminary data, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a briefing that the 288 Indian nationals that remain out of contact, include 73 people working on the Trishuli 1 power project; two separate groups of 37 and 49 nationals from Tamil Nadu, who travelled for the Amarnath Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest Travels. Follow LIVE updates on Nepal floods

Amid heavy flooding in Nepal that has killed at least 270 people, the ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that over 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable and also provided information on those rescued.

How can families get assistance for their relatives stranded due to the floods in Nepal?

How can families get assistance for their relatives stranded due to the floods in Nepal?

Why are so many Indian nationals uncontactable after the Nepal floods?

Why are so many Indian nationals uncontactable after the Nepal floods?

What efforts are being made to locate the missing Indians in Nepal following the floods?

What efforts are being made to locate the missing Indians in Nepal following the floods?

21 Indian nationals rescued On rescue efforts, Jaiswal said 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu have been rescued and arrangements are being made to ensure their secure return to India.

The MEA spokesperson added that some Indian nationals, who had gone for the Amarnath Yatra, are currently stranded on the Chinese side. He added that the Indian embassy in Beijing is ramping up efforts for their safe evacuation.

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He informed that at least 200 Indians nationals have sought assistance, out of which 95 are in Darchen and currently making their way to Nepal.

“Our mission is in touch with local authorities and are doing their best for their rescue and evacuation.”

Jaiswal also informed that members of Isha Foundation, comprising people of Indian origin, foreign nationals and other Indian nationals, who remain uncontactable, are stranded in Nepal.

On relief work On relief provided to Nepal, Jaiswal said that two aircrafts with humanitarian assistance, have been sent to Kathmandu. He added that a C-130 J aircraft was sent on August 26 at around 8:30 pm, carrying 10 tonnes of relief. It consisted of temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, medicines, among others.

Another C-17 aircraft was sent on Thursday morning carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets. In a post on X, MEA confirmed that the consignment has been handed over to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation to support Nepal’s flood relief and rescue efforts.