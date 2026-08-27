MEA shares update on Nepal floods: 288 Indians uncontactable, 21 rescued, 200 seeking help in Tibet
On rescue and relief efforts, Randhir Jaiswal said 21 Indian nationals have been rescued, adding that around 200 Indians have sought assistance in Tibet.
Amid heavy flooding in Nepal that has killed at least 270 people, the ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that over 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable and also provided information on those rescued.
Citing preliminary data, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a briefing that the 288 Indian nationals that remain out of contact, include 73 people working on the Trishuli 1 power project; two separate groups of 37 and 49 nationals from Tamil Nadu, who travelled for the Amarnath Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest Travels. Follow LIVE updates on Nepal floods
A group of 32 nationals from West Bengal who travelled with the help of Samrat Travels to Rasuwa district; a group of 61 Indian nationals from different states who travelled through Richa Tours; and a group of 33 Indian nationals from Kerala, also remain uncontactable.
Deep Dive
21 Indian nationals rescued
On rescue efforts, Jaiswal said 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu have been rescued and arrangements are being made to ensure their secure return to India.
The MEA spokesperson added that some Indian nationals, who had gone for the Amarnath Yatra, are currently stranded on the Chinese side. He added that the Indian embassy in Beijing is ramping up efforts for their safe evacuation.
Also Read: Terrifying videos capture Nepal floods fury: Huge waves come crashing; buildings, people vanish in seconds
He informed that at least 200 Indians nationals have sought assistance, out of which 95 are in Darchen and currently making their way to Nepal.
“Our mission is in touch with local authorities and are doing their best for their rescue and evacuation.”
Jaiswal also informed that members of Isha Foundation, comprising people of Indian origin, foreign nationals and other Indian nationals, who remain uncontactable, are stranded in Nepal.
On relief work
On relief provided to Nepal, Jaiswal said that two aircrafts with humanitarian assistance, have been sent to Kathmandu. He added that a C-130 J aircraft was sent on August 26 at around 8:30 pm, carrying 10 tonnes of relief. It consisted of temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, medicines, among others.
Another C-17 aircraft was sent on Thursday morning carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets. In a post on X, MEA confirmed that the consignment has been handed over to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation to support Nepal’s flood relief and rescue efforts.
Jaiswal reiterated support and said that India will continue to stand with Nepal in this difficult time.
"India is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Nepal in this difficult time and we are ready to provide all assistance as per requirements of that country, he said.
MEA sets up control room
In view of the prevailing flood situation in Nepal, a 24×7 Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs. The Control Room can be contacted at:
Telephone Numbers: +91 11 2308 8718, +91 11 2308 8719
For WhatsApp Calls/Messages: +91 9968291988
Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in
Emergency Contact Numbers of Embassy of India in Kathmandu are: (can also be contacted on whatsapp) - +977 985 131 6807; +977 970 910 7500; +977 981 032 6117.
It added that Nepali authorities can also be contacted at the following helpline numbers:
Tourist Police: +977 9851289445; Nepal Army: +977 9851072914 (email: dgmi-foreign@nepalarmy.mil.np); NDRRMA: +977 9851320269 / +977 9849281097 / @NDRRMA_Nepal; Rasuwa Police: +977 9851254960
Assistant Chief District Officer, Rasuwa: +977 9851164422; Nuwakot Police: +977 9851282380; Assistant Chief District Officer, Nuwakot: +977 9851248777; Dhading Police: +977 9851229860
Chief District Officer, Dhading: +977 9851247777; Chitwan Police: +977 9855013999; Assistant Chief District Officer, Chitwan: +977 9855088891
What's the situation in Nepal
At least 270 people have died and over 800 remain missing after devastating flash floods hit Nepal's Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.
The US Geological Survey said in a statement that a glacial collapse triggered seismic activity and led to "catastrophic" downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More