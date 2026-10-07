4-yr-old plea spurred probe that led to DIG’s arrest: Senior cop

A four-year old petition inside Bengaluru Central Prison had raised questions about the release of a life convict on a forged Supreme Court order, a case that has now led to the arrest of a senior prison official and allegations that he sexually exploited the convict’s wife while offering to help free her husband. India News

M Somashekar, now deputy inspector general of prisons, North Range, was arrested on October 4 and remanded to police custody until October 9.

He was the chief superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison in 2018, when Shankar A was released using the purported court order. Police allege that Somashekar was aware that the document was forged and authorised Shankar’s release.

The petition had remained with senior prison officials for about four years before Alok Kumar, director general of Prisons and Correctional Services, ordered an inquiry after taking charge.

“I came across a petition that had been pending for nearly four years. Once I took charge, I directed an inquiry into it. The inquiry found suspicious conduct by those involved,” Kumar said.

The inquiry found that the Supreme Court order used to secure Shankar’s release was not genuine. The document was dated November 2, 2018, and Shankar was released from prison on November 13.

Police later arrested S Srikanth, then a second division assistant in the Convict Prisoner Section.

Investigators allege that Srikanth was involved in preparing the forged order and received ₹6 lakh.

According to police, Shankar’s wife was initially asked for ₹12 lakh but paid ₹6 lakh.

“While Srikanth had sought ₹12 lakh, she paid ₹6 lakh and then Shankar came out of the prison using the forged Supreme Court order,” a police officer said.

The woman’s account has since become a central part of the investigation. Police said she had regularly visited Shankar in prison and sought assistance from prison officials to secure his release.

Investigators allege that Somashekar sexually exploited her while offering to help obtain her husband’s release. The allegation forms part of the police remand proceedings against him and has not been established by a court. Police have also alleged that Somashekar made video calls to the woman and asked her to strip.

Investigators have obtained a purported video and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

The investigation is also examining the treatment Shankar received before the forged order was used.

Police allege that Somashekar granted him 15 day parole on three occasions in 2018 despite adverse remarks from prison staff. One of the parole verifications has also come under investigation.

Police allege that Somashekar recorded that he had verified Shankar’s details by contacting a number he identified as belonging to Chandra Layout police station.

Investigators later found that the number did not belong to the police station, according to the remand application.

Shankar’s conduct after leaving prison forms another part of the account given by his wife. Police said he later allegedly deserted her and married another woman.

She subsequently filed a detailed complaint with the Prison department, describing her dealings with prison officials and the circumstances surrounding his release.

The police case itself was registered on May 20, 2026, after the in charge superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison complained to Parappana Agrahara police that the Supreme Court order used to release Shankar was forged.

Somashekar remains in police custody until October 9, while investigators question him about the forged order, Shankar’s parole records and the allegations made by his wife.