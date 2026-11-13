2 missing SPOs found shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

The bullet-riddled bodies of two special police officers (SPOs) were recovered from a forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing while travelling to report for patrolling duty, officials aware of the matter said, adding that their service weapons and ammunition were missing and are believed to have been taken away by terrorists. SPOs are local residents engaged on a temporary, honorarium-based arrangement to assist the regular police in maintaining law and order. (PTI) The incident follows an attack on a CRPF checkpost in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, in which three security personnel were injured, one of them critically. “The bodies were recovered between 8am and 9am on Thursday,” a security official said, requesting anonymity. “A massive operation is underway to identify, track and neutralise the assailants.”

Deep Dive Who were the two SPOs found dead in Kishtwar, and when did they go missing? What role do Special Police Officers play in Jammu and Kashmir? Why is it difficult for security forces to operate in Kishtwar’s upper reaches?

The deceased have been identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), both residents of Kiyar village in the remote Dachhan tehsil in Kishtwar. Posted with the special operations group (SOG) of local police at Kiyar, the two were heading towards a temporary base of army’s 17 Rashtriya Rifles in the Dharna-Marwah belt on Wednesday afternoon when they went out of contact, officials said. Also Read | What makes Kishtwar a safe haven for terrorists SPOs are local residents engaged on a temporary, honorarium-based arrangement to assist the regular police in maintaining law and order. Local residents, according to officials, reported hearing gunshots between Kiyar and Dharna on Wednesday afternoon. Initially, their mobile phones were reachable, though calls went unanswered; the devices were later switched off, prompting police and security forces to launch a search operation, officials said.

Previous attacks on SPOs (HT PRINT)