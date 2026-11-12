SPOs and their role in J&K’s security operations in focus after 2 found dead in Kishtwar

"The bodies have been found but weapons are missing," said an official, who declined to be named.

They were identified as Rashpal Kumar, 45 and Babbi Chand, 57, both residents of Kiyar Dachhan.

Two Special Police Officers (SPO), who went missing during patrolling in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Wednesday, were found dead on Thursday morning , officials said.

Why are SPOs deployed in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir?

Why are SPOs deployed in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir?

What powers and responsibilities do SPOs have under the Police Act?

What powers and responsibilities do SPOs have under the Police Act?

Special Police Officers (SPOs) are local residents appointed to assist the regular police in maintaining law and order, particularly when the existing police force is not sufficient to handle a situation.

In Jammu and Kashmir, SPOs are largely engaged on a temporary, honorarium-based arrangement. They are involved in maintaining law and order and conducting counter-insurgency operations. They are well-trained in handling weapons and also receive training from the Army.

In remote areas, where security forces may not be able to reach in time during an emergency, Village Defence Committees, which usually have two SPOs, take on terrorists in the event of an attack.

Under the Police Act, 1861, a police officer of at least the rank of Inspector can approach the nearest Magistrate to seek the appointment of local residents as SPOs when there is a threat of riots, violence, public unrest or disturbance of peace.

The Magistrate is generally required to approve the police officer’s request to appoint SPOs, unless there is a valid reason to refuse it.

Once appointed, SPOs are given powers and responsibilities similar to those of regular police officers. They are required to follow police instructions, perform their assigned duties and work under the supervision of the police authorities.

SPOs are also given the same privileges and protection as a regular police officer.

“If any person being appointed a special police officer as aforesaid shall without sufficient excuse, neglect or refuse to serve as such, or to obey such lawful order or direction as may be given to him for the performance of his duties, he shall be liable upon conviction before a Magistrate, to a fine not exceeding fifty rupees for every such neglect, refusal or disobedience,” according to the Police Act 1861.

Police officers appointed under this Act can exercise only those powers specifically granted to them by the Act or other laws governing criminal procedures.

SPOs were on way to join duty The two SPOs were on their way to Dherana to join duty at a temporary base of 17 Rashtriya Rifles in Marwah. They did not make it to the base.

Kishtwar, about 200 km from Jammu, has been a focus of counter-insurgency operations, which have resulted in the killing of several active terrorists. Nevertheless, the difficult terrain and vast forested stretches continue to pose operational challenges for security agencies, the officials said.

According to available figures, five people, including four terrorists and one Army soldier, were killed in terror-related incidents in 2026, news agency PTI reported.

On October 4, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma urged residents of the remote areas of Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan to stand united against terrorism and share timely information about the movement of suspected terrorists with security forces.

"Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan areas have immense tourism potential, but the presence of active militants remains one of the key reasons restricting tourist movement in the region," Sharma said, stressing that peace and security were essential for promoting tourism and ensuring sustainable development, according to PTI.