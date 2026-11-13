Inflation tops RBI’s 6% ceiling, raises December rate hike prospects

India’s retail inflation rose to a two-year high of 6.09% in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6% and strengthening expectations of another rate hike in December. Headline inflation has risen every month since November 2025 and had crossed the RBI’s actual target of 4% in June this year. Economists at CareEdge Ratings and Barclays India expect the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee to raise the rate by 25 basis points at its December meeting. (Reuters/File)

The latest reading, driven by both food and non-food prices, was largely in line with expectations. A Bloomberg poll of economists had predicted inflation at 6%.

India’s benchmark inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose 6.1% in October, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO). The reading indicates that inflation is becoming broad-based, even as food remains its primary driver.

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Price pressures spread across 11 of 12 major CPI categories Monthly inflation increased in 11 of the 12 major categories of the CPI basket. The only exception was personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods, a category that nevertheless continued to record the highest inflation in the basket.

Food and beverages, which account for 37% of the CPI basket, recorded inflation of 8.51% in October, up from 7.36% in September. The number was 2.1% in January 2026, the earliest month for which comparable data is available. Disaggregated data for the food and beverages category showed that eight of the nine food categories and six of the seven beverage categories recorded higher inflation than in September. Among food categories, sugar, confectionery and desserts recorded the highest inflation at 13%.

Core inflation – the non-food, non-fuel component of the CPI basket, which is considered less susceptible to seasonal fluctuations – stood at 4.6%, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).