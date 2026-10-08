Economy's good, bad and ugly as MPC would have viewed it | Number Theory

Ugly: Consumer sentiment on the economic situation is among the worst ever barring the pandemic

It is one thing for the MPC wonks to believe that the economic situation, notwithstanding strong domestic growth momentum, is extremely turbulent. They are following global commodity, equity and bond markets which are all flashing red signs right now. However, at least one piece of data released by RBI on Wednesday shows that economic anxiety is not confined to the data nerds alone. The current sentiment on General Economic Situation, as captured in RBI’s Urban Consumer Confidence Survey (UCCS) is among the lowest ever if one were to exclude the periods in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic’s disruption on the Indian economy. Net current sentiment on the general economic situation – it captures the difference in share of respondents who believe that the situation has improved or worsened compared to a year ago – came in at -29.3 in the September round of the UCCS. This number was -3.5 in the January 2026 round, the last survey before the war in West Asia started. The latest net sentiment value is the 18th lowest in the UCCS which has had 77 rounds so far. However, 15 out of the 17 rounds when this value was lower than the latest reading happened between 2020 and 2022 when the pandemic had severely dented the economy and a recovery was still underway. The only two non-pandemic rounds when the net current sentiment was lower than September 2026 round were September and December 2013 which followed the taper tantrum.