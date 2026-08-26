Terrifying videos capture Nepal floods fury: Huge waves come crashing; buildings, people vanish in seconds

Flash floods hit Nepal on Wednesday, taking down buildings and damaging markets and neighbourhoods. At least 19 people have died so far, with over 350 travellers missing, 105 Indians among them. A CCTV footage shows people running away as wall of mud and water destroys buildings in a valley at Nepal-China border, in Gyirong, Tibet region. (Screengrab/X) Terrifying videos from Nepal showed huge waves crashing into establishments and people ran away from huge waves approaching them. Follow live updates here. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that "a mudslide disaster on the Nepalese side resulted in major casualties and missing people at the Gyirong Port" in Tibet. A viral clip purportedly showed the flood hitting the port as people desperately tried to escape. Note: HT couldn't independently verify the veracity of the clip.

Deep Dive What areas in Nepal were most affected by the recent flash floods? Why did the flash floods occur in Nepal near the Tibet border? How are authorities in Nepal responding to the recent flooding disaster?

Some videos also showed some houses partially submerged, while others swept away in Nepal's Nuwakot district. Similar sights were witnessed in the Rasuwa district, where villages and project sites were washed away by flash floods. A video shared by news agency PTI showed several vehicles being washed away by strong currents. Another clip showed waves crashing down a valley as some vehicles on the side rushed to safety.

The flash floods hit northern Nepal near Tibet border and surged through the Bhote Koshi River this morning. Rasuwa, Gorkha, Chitwan, Dhading and Nuwakot, which is southwest of Kathmandu, are among the most affected districts. One of the viral videos showed people in Nepal running away as huge flood waves followed them. (HT couldn't verify its veracity).