UDF convenor submits written complaint to Kharge over issues in coordination

United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor Adoor Prakash on Tuesday said that he has submitted a written complaint to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge regarding lack of coordination and consultations between the State government and the UDF. Adoor Prakash

Prakash, the Lok Sabha MP from Attingal, had earlier publicly stated that he was not being informed about important decisions being taken by the UDF government and Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

“Yes, I have submitted a written complaint to Kharge ji. He read it and jotted down some points. Whatever decision the central leadership takes, I will abide by it,” Prakash told reporters in Delhi where he took part in the INDIA bloc’s protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He said that he stood by the remarks he made earlier in Keralam on the issue.

“My complaint is that the CM is not holding discussions on important matters. There should be a change in the CM’s style of functioning. There are parties within the UDF as well as leaders inside the Congress who are aggreieved by the decisions taken by the State government,” said the UDF convenor.

He said that he has not submitted copies of the complaint or held discussions with AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC general secretary in charge of Keralam Deepa Das Munshi.

Last week, Prakash had held a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram to accuse CM Satheesan of taking decisions unilateraly without taking the UDF leadership into confidence. However, Prakash received little support from Congress leaders. Only Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mathew supported Prakash and called for the KPCC executive to be convened urgently to discuss important policy matters. Mather said she faced cyber attacks after she backed Prakash.