Navy chief urges Agniveers to aim for full-term service

Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Friday urged the service’s latest batch of Agniveers to aspire to a full career in the Indian Navy under the revamped Agnipath scheme unveiled last week, addressing newly inducted sailors at the INS Chilka training establishment in Odisha. Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan was the chief guest and reviewing officer at a passing-out parade involving more than 3,300 recruits, including 2,756 Agniveers.

“I need to mention that during your training here at Chilka, there has been an important addition to the Agnipath scheme. You now have an additional opportunity to become a regular sailor and build a long and rewarding career in the Indian Navy,” said Swaminathan, who was the chief guest and reviewing officer at a passing-out parade involving more than 3,300 recruits, including 2,756 Agniveers.

This is the first batch of Agniveers to join the services under the revised Agnipath framework, which offers those not retained an extension of two years in service and another opportunity to qualify for regular service. The batch includes naval medical assistants and regular Naviks of the Coast Guard.

“I would encourage each one of you to pursue a full career in the service. The Navy can offer you the opportunity, but you must earn it through your performance, conduct, behaviour, commitment and competitiveness. So, work hard from day one, make the most of every facility and opportunity you get, and strive to be among the best,” the Navy chief said.

Swaminathan added that he expected the recruits to “master their profession, never stop learning, and live by a value system”.

Of the lakhs of young aspirants who applied, only about 1.5% made it through, he said. “You are among them. You have earned your place through a very competitive selection process. And you are joining the Navy at a particularly opportune time.”

The Navy chief said the battlespace had changed tremendously over the years, adding that satellites, drones, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and autonomous systems were changing how the Navy fights at sea.

A life in the Navy is unlike any other, he said.

“It offers adventure and challenge. It also offers opportunities for professional growth and personal development that few other careers can match. There will be tough days, but there will also be many moments of achievement, happiness, satisfaction and quiet pride. Above all, you will have the honour and privilege of serving your country and making a difference.”

The next batches of Army and Indian Air Force Agniveers will pass out of their training establishments in December. The new Agnipath framework was cleared by the Cabinet and unveiled by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani on November 4. The revamped scheme will apply exclusively to the 300,000 Agniveers currently in service. It is expected to undergo further changes for recruits inducted after December 31.

Subramani announced the Agnipath reboot weeks before the three services were set to release 75% of Agniveers from their first batch after four years of service, retaining only the 25% selected on merit for another 15 years under the scheme’s earlier provisions.

All existing Agniveers will become permanent after this two-year extended service, subject to meeting specific eligibility criteria and giving their individual consent. Around 18,300 Agniveers were set to be discharged between mid-November and December 31, forming three-fourths of the 24,400 recruits inducted into the Army, Air Force and Navy in the first round of recruitment.