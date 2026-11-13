President, PM condole Assam accident; Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased

At least 26 people died, including women and minors, and 20 others were injured in the accident near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the families of each deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured in the accident involving a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the tragic road accident in Assam that left at least 26 dead and 20 others injured.

Where and when did the minibus and truck collide in Assam?

Where and when did the minibus and truck collide in Assam?

What is suspected to have caused the fatal accident near Kaziranga?

What is suspected to have caused the fatal accident near Kaziranga?

How much ex-gratia did the Prime Minister announce for victims of the Assam accident?

How much ex-gratia did the Prime Minister announce for victims of the Assam accident?

"The news of the deaths in a road accident in Kaziranga, Assam, is deeply saddening. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured," Murmu said in a social media post.

Responding to this on X, the Assam Chief Minister's Office said the state government is engaged in relief efforts and will provide every possible assistance to the families of the deceased during this difficult time.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said, "Deeply saddened and pained by the tragic loss of precious lives in the road accident in Kaziranga. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy."

"My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. I also pray for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured," he added.

Modi expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the accident in Golaghat district of Assam.

"I extend my condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Prime Minister's Office said.

"An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given ₹50,000: PM @narendramodi," it added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said he is deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Kaziranga that took away precious lives.

"My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.