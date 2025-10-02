Hrithik Roshan is smitten as he holds GF Saba Azad close in unseen pics on 4th anniversary; says ‘Together is better’

It was in 2021 that Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan made headlines when he stepped out with a mystery girl. The two walked out of a restaurant hand-in-hand and were caught on camera by the paparazzi. It was later revealed that Hrithik’s mystery girl was none other than actor and musician Saba Azad. They went on to make their first public appearance as a couple at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash and have been inseparable ever since, regularly giving us sneak peeks into their fairytale romance on social media. Well, this year Hrithik and Saba completed 4 years together.

Celebrating this special milestone in their relationship, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad decided to make the internet fall in love with them all over again. They took to their respective social media handles to share unseen adorable photographs, giving us a glimpse of their blissful lives together. The photo dump consisted of selfies, birthdays, exotic vacations and lots of love. In a majority of these snaps, Hrithik held Saba close in his arms. In the caption below, Hrithik shared, “I like walking through life with you ... Happy 4th partner ❤️ #curioussouls #loveislearning #togetherisbetter,” whereas Saba wrote, “I love walking through life with you…Happy 4th partner ❤️.”

Soon after the couple shared their anniversary posts, Hrithik and Saba were showered with love and blessings from family, friends and fans. In the comment section below, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, “Awie❤️,” whereas actor Richa Chadha shared, “May the 4th be with you ❤️.” A fan asked, “When you are going to marry?,” whereas another netizen wrote, “The last picture is truly amazing — the way peace comes when he hugs you to sleep. You are very fortunate🙌❤️bless up 🙌❤️.” A comment read, “Both of you make such a beautiful couple… looks like you have found home in each other. Stay together forever ❤️.”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an update on Krrish 4.