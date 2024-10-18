‘Hubby of gossip queen’: Saif Ali Khan hilariously eavesdrop on Bollywood wives, fans call it Kareena’s effect; watch

When the trailer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, was released fans were delighted to be reunited with the OG Bollywood wives— Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh. We were also introduced to three new fabulous entries on the web series— Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. But the two unexpected brief appearances that left the internet in a frenzy were by Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Netizens notice Kareena Kapoor Khan's effect on Saif Ali Khan

Ranbir is Riddhima’s brother, who is convinced that his sister will ‘mess it up’. Meanwhile, Saif seems to be the moderator between the Delhi divas and the majesties from Mumbai. After the trailer, Saif has now shot a special video for the much awaited web series with three of the glamorous wives. In this clip, recorded in a library, Saif is sitting in a corner reading an upside down book attempting to eavesdrop on Maheep, Shalini and Riddhima who are gossiping close by.

Watching him tilt to a side with the book in his hand, trying his best to hear the scandalous tidbits, is absolutely hilarious. Well, this video has reminded many fans of Saif’s superstar wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and an age old rumour about her — Bebo knows everything that’s happening in the industry.

Netizens react to Saif's video with Bollywood wives

In the comment section below, one social media user joked, “He is the hubby of gossip queen, ofcourse he is little 🤏🏻 interested in gossips,” whereas another netizen claimed, “Saif is trying to listen to your conversation so that he can let kareena know about it 🙃.” Another internet user stated: “That is the effect Kareena had on Saif 😂 She’s famous as a big time gossiper!,” while a comment read: “Husband of gossip queen 🙌.”

It’s ‘Saif’ to say that the internet is excited to have the Bollywood wives and their glamorous lives back on OTT. Well, the highlight this time will definitely be Saif!